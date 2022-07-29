'Inflation Reduction Act': What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change

www.aol.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Supreme Court's landmark guns ruling prompts race to test Second Amendment's limits
WASHINGTON – For Zellnor Myrie, there was no time to waste when the Supreme Court handed down its sweeping Second Amendment decision in late June, striking down New York's law regulating carry permits. The state senator from Brooklyn helped craft a series of gun restrictions that were signed into law days later.
15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: GOP offers rare praise of Speaker as China lashes out
Tensions are high across the region as the plane carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi was offered rare praise from GOP lawmakers for visiting in defiance of Chinese warnings.Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of...
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: China summons US ambassador over visit – live updates
Trip by house speaker, who is due to meet president Tsai in Taipei today, described as ‘extremely egregious’ by China’s vice foreign minister
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. The Senate approved the bill by a vote of 86-11. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Biden described the legislation as the biggest expansion of benefits for service-connected health issues in 30 years and the largest single bill ever to comprehensively address exposure to burn pits. “I look forward to signing this bill, so that veterans and their families and caregivers impacted by toxic exposures finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they earned and deserve,” Biden said. The Senate had overwhelming approved the legislation back in June, but a do-over was required to make a technical fix. That process derailed when Republicans made a late attempt to change another aspect of the bill last week and blocked it from advancing.
U.S. Senate passes SFC Heath Robinson PACT Act
Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 with a vote of 86-11.
Invasive species already cost billions. As the climate warms, the damage is expected to get worse.
Researchers concluded invasive species cost the world at least $17 billion over nearly 40 years, but that's probably only a drop in the bucket.
America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug 2 (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles.
WH physician: Biden tests positive for COVID again
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday "as could be anticipated," his physician said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the president continued to feel well and would continue his isolation measures. "He will continue to conduct the business of the...
Pelosi trip to Taiwan poses new challenge for White House
WASHINGTON — The White House tried on Monday to lower tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, which China has already said would be considered a serious provocation. “There’s no reason for this to escalate,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a White...
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
Engadget
Amazon's emissions increased dramatically last year despite carbon neutrality goal
Despite the company's commitment to decrease its carbon footprint, Amazon's emissions grew by 18 percent last year, according to the annual sustainability report it released today. While online shopping increased during the pandemic’s second year, the company also rapidly expanded its number of warehousing operations — faster than consumer demand could support. For the entirety of 2021, the company’s activities emitted the equivalent of more than 71.54 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (for comparison, that's one and a half times the amount the U.S. government emitted in 2019.)
Phys.org
Students from poorer regions rate Sustainable Development Goals as more important than those from richer regions do
In 2015, the member states of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The central element is the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include "Zero Hunger", "Clean Water", "Responsible Consumption" and "Life Below Water". The SDGs relate to all three pillars of sustainability, i.e. social, economic and environmental sustainability. Achieving the goals should enable a life of dignity for everyone worldwide and conserve the planet's natural resources on a sustained basis. Yet how are the SDGs perceived in the first place, and what conclusions can be drawn from this? Until now, there has been a research gap in this area. The few international studies to date had mostly interviewed rather broad population groups. There was a lack of data that could deliver specific recommendations in certain realms of society, for example, how university practice could be improved in line with the 2030 Agenda.
Polio found in New York wastewater as state urges vaccinations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The polio virus was present in wastewater in a New York City suburb a month before health officials there announced a confirmed case of the disease last month, state health officials said on Monday, urging residents to be sure they have been vaccinated. The discovery of the disease...
Fed increases key interest rate by 0.75 points again. How will it affect the economy and you?
Another month, another outsize interest rate hike. The Federal Reserve raised its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second straight month Wednesday in a bid to corral soaring inflation, matching the largest increase since 1994. It puts the federal funds rate – which is what...
US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest...
