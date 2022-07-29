ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Working Americans are feeling ‘purchasing power of wages’ waning, economist

By Yaseen Shah
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Person
Alan Blinder
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Wage Inflation#Housing Sales#Real Gdp#Purchasing Power#Working Americans#Princeton University#The Federal Reserve#The Employment Cost Index#Yoy#Focus#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy