Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

www.nfl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom Handy
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian Holman
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
NFL
Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'
New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker has generated rave reviews through the first four days of training camp. Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in the spring, Parker has used his 6-foot-3 frame and contested-catch acumen to shine, particularly in red-zone work. "Big body, can make a lot...
NFL
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. There will be no additional fine accompanying the suspension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. In her 16-page report, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein
Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
NFL
Colts' Kwity Paye among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022
In this week-long series, NFL Network analysts examine the notable Year 2 players at different position groups who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2022. Today, Brian Baldinger spotlights eight players in the trenches. Offense. One of two players on my list who became staples in the Chiefs' new-look...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an apparent knee injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the wideout was carted off the practice field. During team drills, the lanky Patrick went up for a ball, came down without contact, and his knee buckled. Teammates surrounded the receiver as he was helped to the cart.
NFL
Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June...
NFL
Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise
NFL training camps are in session and the calendar just turned to August, which means one very important thing ... Well, actually, I am a bit of a stickler for calling the output of my models projections, as opposed to predictions. When you refer to something as a prediction, it sound like speculative judgments are involved on some level. But with my models, I strive to eliminate as many biases as possible from the mathematical framework. Alright, with that bit of housekeeping out of the way ...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million contract extension
The name of the Steelers' home field may have changed, but the kicker navigating the swirling winds of the newly christened Acrisure Stadium is locked in to stay. Pittsburgh is signing Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
NFL
Response to Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension represents important litmus test for NFL
On Monday afternoon, a few hours after Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games was made public, the NFL sent a note to its staff. In it, the NFL assured the staff that it "stands against domestic violence and sexual assault of all forms."
NFL
NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14
For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
NFL
Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job
Tom Brady will enter his 23rd professional season without his starting center. It's not ideal for any quarterback, much less one attempting to win yet another Super Bowl, but it's the legend's reality as the calendar turns to August. He and his Buccaneers teammates are still processing the news with the hope Ryan Jensen's replacement, second-year lineman Robert Hainsey, can fill in effectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31
Reuben Foster's journey toward an NFL comeback is continuing in 2022. The free-agent linebacker has a workout scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Foster has had several workouts with teams as he eyes a return to the league.
NFL
Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday. O'Connell is hopeful the tight end will still be ready by the season opener, Sept. 11, against the Green...
NFL
Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident
Earning a membership into the 2,000-yard club hasn't gotten to Derrick Henry's head. Coming off a foot injury that marred the sequel to his historic 2020 season, the Titans star running back explained why he's highly motivated to regain his dominant form. "At my position, it doesn't last forever. So you gotta do what you can while you play this game," Henry said on Inside Training Camp Live. "My main focus is just trying to get better every day, no matter if it's in the weight room, the film room, or on the field. Just have that growth mindset of getting better and never being complacent and always staying hungry no matter what you achieve in this game." Henry described last year's injury as a "devastation" but was happy to return for the Titans' postseason run. Entering 2022 with a clean bill of health, Henry said he isn't changing anything as he gears up for his bruising style of football and mentioned the Titans sticking to their identity as they seek a third consecutive AFC South title. Will that mean he's anticipating the same type of workload in 2022? "We don't discuss those things," Henry said. "We take it week by week and I approach every week, you know, ready to work and do whatever I can for the team. However the game plays out, that's how it plays."
NFL
Cowboys WR James Washington suffers broken foot in practice, expected to miss 6-10 weeks
A new addition to Dallas' receiving corps has run into some unfortunate luck. James Washington was carted off the practice field Monday after landing awkwardly on his foot, and further testing revealed a fractured fifth metatarsal, the team announced. Washington is expected to miss 6-10 weeks. Washington joined the Cowboys...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start
Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Lawrence would sit the first preseason game. With backup C.J. Beathard still nursing a groin injury, Jake Luton will start Thursday and get the bulk of the action.
NFL
Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'
Along with his first training camp, Omar Khan is also dealing with his first hold-in as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on a contract extension. Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.
NFL
Panthers' Baker Mayfield appreciates 'extremely transparent' QB competition
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to rotate days with the Carolina Panthers' first-team offense in the battle for the QB1 job. Darnold took the reps with the ones in Monday's padded practice, with Mayfield set to lead the way Tuesday. Mayfield said he appreciates how forthright coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group
It's a new era in Denver, where the Broncos are hoping to return to a championship-winning standard. They're welcoming in someone who knows quite a lot about winning. The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's new ownership group, the club announced Tuesday. "We're...
Comments / 0