ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NFL

Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an apparent knee injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the wideout was carted off the practice field. During team drills, the lanky Patrick went up for a ball, came down without contact, and his knee buckled. Teammates surrounded the receiver as he was helped to the cart.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The wideout was carted off the practice field earlier in the day and the fear was it was a significant injury. Those fears have come to fruition.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June...
NFL
NFL

Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise

NFL training camps are in session and the calendar just turned to August, which means one very important thing ... Well, actually, I am a bit of a stickler for calling the output of my models projections, as opposed to predictions. When you refer to something as a prediction, it sound like speculative judgments are involved on some level. But with my models, I strive to eliminate as many biases as possible from the mathematical framework. Alright, with that bit of housekeeping out of the way ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
NFL

NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14

For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. The Top 100 Players of 2022...
NFL
NFL

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Tom Brady will enter his 23rd professional season without his starting center. It's not ideal for any quarterback, much less one attempting to win yet another Super Bowl, but it's the legend's reality as the calendar turns to August. He and his Buccaneers teammates are still processing the news with the hope Ryan Jensen's replacement, second-year lineman Robert Hainsey, can fill in effectively.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Burgundy Gold#The New York Giants#Qb
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Reuben Foster's journey toward an NFL comeback is continuing in 2022. The free-agent linebacker has a workout scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Foster has had several workouts with teams as he eyes a return to the league.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

Earning a membership into the 2,000-yard club hasn't gotten to Derrick Henry's head. Coming off a foot injury that marred the sequel to his historic 2020 season, the Titans star running back explained why he's highly motivated to regain his dominant form. "At my position, it doesn't last forever. So you gotta do what you can while you play this game," Henry said on Inside Training Camp Live. "My main focus is just trying to get better every day, no matter if it's in the weight room, the film room, or on the field. Just have that growth mindset of getting better and never being complacent and always staying hungry no matter what you achieve in this game." Henry described last year's injury as a "devastation" but was happy to return for the Titans' postseason run. Entering 2022 with a clean bill of health, Henry said he isn't changing anything as he gears up for his bruising style of football and mentioned the Titans sticking to their identity as they seek a third consecutive AFC South title. Will that mean he's anticipating the same type of workload in 2022? "We don't discuss those things," Henry said. "We take it week by week and I approach every week, you know, ready to work and do whatever I can for the team. However the game plays out, that's how it plays."
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Lawrence would sit the first preseason game. With backup C.J. Beathard still nursing a groin injury, Jake Luton will start Thursday and get the bulk of the action.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'

Along with his first training camp, Omar Khan is also dealing with his first hold-in as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on a contract extension. Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group

It's a new era in Denver, where the Broncos are hoping to return to a championship-winning standard. They're welcoming in someone who knows quite a lot about winning. The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's new ownership group, the club announced Tuesday. "We're...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy