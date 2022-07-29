Tammy Duckworth: 'I’m Mad as Hell' About the Lack of Federal Action on Gun Safety

www.marieclaire.com
Ketoballs
2d ago
Weapons of War in civilian hands....yet who has killed more Governments or Civilians.Tammy's all about sending billions to Ukraine to fund militias that will have zero accountability as to how they use the weapons many if which will end on the blackmarket coming back to the America's Make no mistake Tammy Duckworth will send your own children to feed the war machine just to advance her stagnant career.
Bailey softens rhetoric on Chicago, remains critical of leadership in op-Ed
Addressing media on Monday, Lightfoot struck back.
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin join Whitmer's Lake Michigan EV charging circuit
The states of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin have signed an agreement with Michigan to add charging stations and boost electric vehicle use around Lake Michigan. The voluntary agreement moves an EV infrastructure initiative announced by the Whitmer administration in 2021 forward. The effort, known as the Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle...
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
POLITICO
Pritzker, Garcia and what's next for Illinois Dems
Happy August, Illinois. It’s 99 days until Election Day. Maybe we’re stating the obvious, but two revelations emerged in last week’s dramatic showdown for Illinois Democratic Party chair. Gov. JB Pritzker’s wallet speaks volumes, and Congressman Chuy Garcia is a deal-maker set on expanding his power. The...
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
austintalks.org
West Sider not optimistic about new state party chair’s commitment to Black voters
To be clear, it doesn’t matter to me if the head of the Democratic Party of Illinois is Black, white, Latino or Asian. The best person for the job should be in that position. What is deemed best for the job is in the eye of the beholder and...
Herald & Review
Nonprofit helps Southern Illinois couple launch niche farm
GOREVILLE — Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams weren’t looking for a handout, but they did get a helping hand. And they’re thankful for it. The Chicago transplants are pursuing their dream of running their own farm. Though they came armed with some experience, they needed some help getting started.
'The need is great': Illinois state lawmakers are calling on corporate citizens to aid flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Strangers gather in an afterschool center with one life-changing moment in common, Tuesday's flash flood. "I got to wonder where I'm going to lay my head at today, the week," Sharon Franklin of East St. Louis said. Franklin shares that same struggle with other...
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park. However, the bright yellow feathers of males and duller olive feathers of female birds turn to brown in winter with black wings and tannish wing bars.
WGNtv.com
Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month
The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Comments / 2