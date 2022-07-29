COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Targeting Omicron Possible In September

washingtoncitypaper.com
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan trip as ‘more important today than ever’ amid China tensions – live
US House speaker puts out statement explaining trip, saying she will ‘focus on reaffirming our support and on promoting shared interests’
California emissions regulators don't monitor methane leaks from idle wells
After 21 inactive oil and gas wells in a small area are found to be leaking methane, California regulators say they don't track leaks from idle wells.
