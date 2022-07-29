Senate Committee Advances Legislation to Strengthen Oversight of Diagnostic Tests

With many states enjoying record levels of revenue growth this past year, legislatures across the country used their spring sessions to return revenue to taxpayers in the form of tax rebates, holidays, and cuts. But state leaders remain wary of ongoing economic uncertainty and the potential for recession. Going forward, they must decide how any surpluses are used, often balancing among funding government services and operations, returning money to taxpayers, and preparing for the next downturn.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO