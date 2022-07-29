Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria agreed for Oct. 29 UFC Fight Night event

www.mmafighting.com
Related
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 injury update: Julianna Peña headed for surgery, Anthony Smith avoids broken bone
Julianna Pena needed surgery to deal with the damage she absorbed in a five-round decision loss to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 main event. While Peña didn’t suffer any broken bones, she was covered in blood throughout the latter half of her fight thanks to a series of elbows that left her with several cuts on her head.
MMA Fighting
‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277
Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching. The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish
Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
MMA Fighting
‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch
Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 results: Sergei Pavlovich dispatches Derrick Lewis in just 55 seconds in controversial first-round stoppage
Sergei Pavlovich needed just 55 seconds to finish Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 but it appeared the referee may have pulled the trigger on a premature stoppage to end the fight. Despite facing one of the most dangerous knockout strikers in the history of the heavyweight division, Pavlovich showed no fear coming out and engaging with Lewis right away. A right hand from Pavlovich tagged Lewis early and the former title contender was immediately in trouble as he tried to recover.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes gets her revenge with lopsided win over Julianna Peña to reclaim title in UFC 277 main event
Amanda Nunes promised she would get her revenge and that’s exactly what she delivered in the UFC 277 main event. After a shocking upset cost her the bantamweight title in their first encounter, Nunes left no doubt in the rematch as she punished Julianna Pena for five consecutive rounds to win a lopsided unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43 as Nunes became a two-time title holder at 135 pounds and a simultaneous two-division champion yet again while still holding featherweight gold as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 results: Alexandre Pantoja calls for title shot after tearing through Alex Perez in just 91 seconds
Alexandre Pantoja wanted to make a statement with his performance at UFC 277 and he can now consider that mission accomplished. It took the Brazilian less than two minutes to tear through one-time title challenger Alex Perez as he opened the fight with a barrage of strikes and then finished the fight just moments later with a nasty neck crank/rear naked choke combination. The stoppage came at just 1:31 in the opening round as Pantoja secured his third win in a row overall in the flyweight division.
MMA Fighting
Julianna Peña calls for trilogy against Amanda Nunes in first statement after UFC 277 loss
Julianna Pena is already looking towards the future after losing her bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 main event. After pulling off a massive upset to beat Nunes in their first encounter, Peña suffered a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Nunes in the rematch, which saw her suffer several nasty cuts along her forehead that had blood covering her face for the second half of the fight.
MMA Fighting
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon booked for UFC 280
Muhammad Mokaev has been added to a stacked lineup. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that the undefeated flyweight prospect is set to fight Canada’s Malcolm Gordon (14-5) at UFC 280, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. That bout joins a pay-per-view lineup that includes a pair of title fights along with several other marquee bouts.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains reckless fighting style: ‘I enjoy getting punched’
Paddy Pimblett scored another one at UFC London and once again he found himself wanting more from his own performance. After submitting Jordan Leavitt in his most recent bout, Pimblett said in his post-fight interview that he wasn’t completely pleased with the win, a somewhat surprising stance given that he improved to 3-0 inside the octagon with three finishes.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37
Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022. Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd out of UFC San Diego bout with Sara McMann
Aspen Ladd will not be fighting at UFC San Diego. Ladd has been forced out of her scheduled matchup against Sara McMann later this month after contracting COVID-19, sources confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday. The promotion is looking into possible replacements for Ladd, or potentially at rescheduling the bout for a later date, but nothing has been secured at this time.
MMA Fighting
Yair Rodriguez not interested in interim title: ‘I’m waiting for’ Alexander Volkanovski
Yair Rodriguez seems to have no interest in fighting Josh Emmett — or anybody else for that matter — for an interim title. Rodriguez picked up a TKO victory due to an injury to Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Long Island earlier this month. With the unfortunate way the bout ended, most believed that a fight between Rodriguez and Emmett as either a title eliminator or an interim championship fight made perfect sense, especially with current champion Alexander Volkanovski dealing with a hand injury suffered in his UFC 276 win over Max Holloway.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith headed for surgery after suffering broken ankle in UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev
Anthony Smith is headed for surgery after suffering a broken ankle in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 this past Saturday night. Smith confirmed the news in a text to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following initial news posted by Ariel Helwani. Despite UFC president Dana White stating that...
MMA Fighting
Roberto Soldic parts ways with KSW, signs with ONE Championship
Roberto Soldic has a new home. The two-division KSW champion is taking his talents from the Polish promotion to Singapore's ONE Championship. Soldić broke the news of his free agency decision Monday on The MMA Hour. This is a major coup for ONE, with Soldić (20-3) currently holding champion...
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 post-fight bonuses: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2 earns ‘Fight of the Night’
Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France each earned $50,000 for their rematch in the co-headliner UFC 277. The flyweights earned “Fight of the Night” on Saturday, UFC President Dana White announced at the post-fight press conference. Moreno emerged from the rematch with a third-round TKO courtesy of a body...
Comments / 0