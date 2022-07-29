Dana White recalls Vince McMahon banishing him to cheap seats for WrestleMania, clarifies Josh Emmett ticket mix-up

www.mmafighting.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Julianna Pena releases statement after losing belt to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277
When Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 to win the women’s Bantamweight belt, she declared it the end of the “Nunes Era” and the beginning of the “Pena Era.” Unfortunately, that didn’t last too long. Seven months later, and Nunes returned with a vengeance, battering Pena across five rounds to regain her “champ-champ” status (watch highlights here).
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
Tyson Fury in talks over stunning boxing comeback as Gypsy King offers old foe Derek Chisora a December trilogy fight
TYSON FURY and Derek Chisora are reportedly in talks over a stunning trilogy bout in December. It has been claimed that the Gypsy King could step back inside the ring despite announcing his retirement following his April win over Dillian Whyte. Fury, 33, first fought the British banger in 2011...
Pena’s Daughter Backed Her Up in Final Face-Off Ahead of UFC 277
The reigning bantamweight champion had a little extra security in her corner ahead of her anticipated rematch against Amanda Nunes.
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
