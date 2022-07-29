ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dana White recalls Vince McMahon banishing him to cheap seats for WrestleMania, clarifies Josh Emmett ticket mix-up

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 3

Related
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Josh Emmett
PWMania

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Banishing#Combat#Ufc
PWMania

Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match

Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022

The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena releases statement after losing belt to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277

When Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 to win the women’s Bantamweight belt, she declared it the end of the “Nunes Era” and the beginning of the “Pena Era.” Unfortunately, that didn’t last too long. Seven months later, and Nunes returned with a vengeance, battering Pena across five rounds to regain her “champ-champ” status (watch highlights here).
UFC
PWMania

Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel

The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
WWE
FOX Sports

Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy