Letters: “What Gives You The Right?”

Oakland business owner detained after arming himself to protect his store
A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
Annual Berkeley Kite Festival canceled after 3-decade run
BERKELEY (KPIX) -- For more than 30 years, the last weekend of July was reserved for the Berkeley Kite Festival -- a free, annual event that drew thousands of spectators. Now, the festival has been canceled for budgetary reasons and organizers and the public aren't happy about it.As a young man in 1986, Tom McAlister loved kites so much, he opened a mobile kite store called Highline Kites in the parking lot of Cesar Chavez Park next to the Berkeley Marina."I thought, if I'm going to try to make a living sharing my passion for kites ... then I needed...
Brazen, unmasked thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland
OAKLAND - A brazen daytime theft of fencing panels in Oakland earlier this week has been caught on video. The cellphone video showed thieves hammering bolts to remove wrought iron fence panels. Witnesses saw three men stealing the panels and a woman serving as a look-out.It happened on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. just under the I-880 freeway in Oakland, not far from Fruitvale Ave."As me and my son are talking, we started hearing loud clangs," said Everardo Rodriguez Sr., owner of Bay Restorators. The theft happened right in front of his business. Rodriguez Sr. immediately called the police as his son...
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal sheriff orders raid on Indiana Batmobile garage, allegedly as favor for friend
Holy political favors, Batman! That's the allegation against San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos for sending a four-man team across the country last week, to raid the garage that builds Batmobiles.
Another watch theft reported as man gets pistol whipped and robbed Thursday
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area has seen yet another watch theft after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed by an armed suspect who took the watch from his wrist Thursday afternoon, according to a Daly City Police Department press release. Around 4:30 p.m. police officers responded to a call on the 1300 […]
Ranchers, “Doc Quack,” Others Nurse “Eaglet With A ‘Tude” Back To Health
Oakland, CA – The dramatic rescue of an injured bald eagle fledgling from the debris of a fallen nest on ranch land adjacent to Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore had those involved in the effort all aflutter for the last half of June. Thanks to a collaboration between nearby ranch managers, who spotted the nest debris and helped locate the fallen fledge, Park District biologists and naturalists, who headed up the rescue and release efforts, and the Lindsey Wildlife Hospital, whose wildlife medical team was able to nurse the eaglet back to health, the story ended well for the young eagle.
Walnut Creek Apple Thieves Caught In Los Gatos Saturday
A mobile retail theft crew was arrested in Los Gatos after an organized “blitz” theft at the Walnut Creek Apple store on S. Main Street Saturday morning. Bulletins giving a description of the thieves and a 2014 KIA sedan they were believed to have been using went out to other local law enforcement agencies shortly after the Walnut Creek theft was reported.
Photos: World Dog Surfing Championships coming to Pacifica next week
(KRON) — The World Dog Surfing Championships is actually a real thing and . . . it’s coming to Pacifica next week. The competition which sees “canines nationwide come to compete for top-dog awards in various categories,” according to a press release, will be at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica on Saturday, Aug. 6. […]
The Whimsy Market EAST BAY: New Moon Rituals
The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine! -- browse thousands of crystals for all your healing needs and desires.
15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home
SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Video: man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants
SAN FRANCISCO - A video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens circulated around social media Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at a Walgreens on Geary and Taylor, and shows a man casually taking items off the shelves and stuffing them down his pants. A Walgreens employee follows him around the store as he continues to steal items.
Acme Burger to Open Third Location in Petaluma
The Sonoma County burger joint will partner with Crooked Goat Brewing.
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
SCPD Phone Scam Warning
The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) issued a warning earlier this week after receiving reports of a phone scam that involved the department. The scammers are pretending to be lieutenants within SCPD. Several people have called the department saying they received a call from a man. The man says he...
What Drug Users in SF Think of the Police Crackdown on Possession
Akisha Rankin was smoking fentanyl off a piece of tinfoil near San Francisco’s Civic Center BART station earlier this month when two police officers approached and ticketed her for drug paraphernalia possession. “They just gave me the ticket,” Rankin said, adding that she had never before received such a...
University Avenue collision sends cyclist, driver to hospital Sunday afternoon
A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report. Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.
Great Highway saga continues with new legislation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco supervisor introduced legislation that would continue the Great Highway weekend closure between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way for at least the next three years — just before a ballot proposition that’d do the opposite heads to the voters in November. When KRON4 last reported on the controversy last […]
Oakland's Chinatown shows resilience against COVID, violence with street festival
More than 50 Chinatown food vendors and businesses were all in for this festival, signaling a new start for a resilient neighborhood that's experienced so much over the last few years of the pandemic-- most recently the murder of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung.
