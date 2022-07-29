Holyoke City Council Meeting August 2, 2022

www.holyoke.org
Holyoke Local Cultural Council Meeting – August 3, 2022
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6067023872 or (312) 626-6799. Please contact Navae Fenwick Rodriguez at 413-320-2550.
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
theberkshireedge.com
Residents concerned about weight limits on Division Street bridge
Great Barrington — Several town residents have signed a letter expressing concerns about the Division Street bridge. The bridge is scheduled to reopen in September according to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. Instead of a permanent bridge, a prefabricated bridge will be used as a temporary replacement. In a previous...
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
Bullard Tavern sign replaced within Old Sturbridge Village
An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.
Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold this week
A house in Shrewsbury that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 257 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $474,037. The average price per square foot was $267.
I-Team: Former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services back on state payroll
BOSTON - Francisco Urena, the former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services, who was in charge when dozens of veterans died in the Holyoke Soldiers' Home during the COVID 19 pandemic is back on the state payroll. Urena previously resigned in the wake of the soldiers' deaths.Governor Charlie Baker heaped praise on Urena when he introduced him at an event in 2019. That was before he resigned as Secretary of Veterans' Services in the wake of the devastating COVID outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home that left more than 77 veterans dead.Laurie Mandeville Beaudette's father was one of them. "The pain...
iheart.com
US Attorney Meets With Springfield Police
Springfield Mayor Dom Sarno, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and other city officials have met with US Attorney Rachael Rollins on a variety of issues. Among the topics ways to stop repeat, violent offenders. Sarno again made a pitch for the courts to do its...
Blowtorch used to remove weeds causes Pittsfield house fire
Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
Worcester Police Officer Arrested on Five Felony Counts of Larceny
WORCESTER - A Worcester police officer was arrested on Monday on five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor of submitting false claims for reimbursement. According to the Worcester Police Department, officer Colby Turner had allegedly requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he didn't work. Police...
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
westernmassnews.com
GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs for victims of Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about Friday’s crash on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. We now know two people died when the car they were in was hit by a truck and the driver is accused of excessive speeding. The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Demian Ward...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
franklincountynow.com
Shutesbury Officer Stops Vehicle On Fire
(Shutesbury, MA) Saturday around 11 a.m. Shutesbury Police Officer Taylor Beaudry stopped a vehicle on fire traveling down Leverett Road in Shutesbury. Officer Beaudry noticed smoke coming from the driver’s side tire and stopped the vehicle for further investigation. The vehicle was on fire and the operator had a dog in the vehicle along with hay in the bed of the truck.
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
