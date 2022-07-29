Deadly Shooting In Glen Ullin: Suspect Is In Police Custody

hot975fm.com
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
Puppy Abandoned, Gunned Down And Left In Ditch In Bismarck
This is one of those truly sad stories that I hate even writing. I saw a post on the "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue" Facebook page telling a story about a dog named Lily. The post now has over 1,300 likes and hundreds of shares. Lily & Rocky The Dogs. It's...
Mandan Rural Fire Department Celebrating 60 Years
I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.
What Happened? Multiple Nutrition Shops Have Quietly Closed In Bismarck
Something looked different when I drove by the Rebuild Nutrition shop off of South Washington (625 S. Washington). The shop's sign is down, and if you look closely, you can see a new name written in window-chalk. It reads "Feelz Good Nutrition." While I was able to find a "Feel...
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim
Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
BisMan “PLEASE Do What You Can To Save A Dog’s Life”
It's more imperative now that we all rally around and do something. This is the news that I have always dreaded hearing, the kind that tears your heart out and it's impossible to think about anything else. Brace yourself when you read this and take a second to see what you can possibly do. Here is what Rebecca Ferderer posted on Bis/ Man Online Garage Sale- Bismarck/ Mandan area today:
Welcome To Bismarck- Where Neighbors Look After Each Other
There was no way I was NOT going to miss this post this morning. If you live here in Bismarck/Mandan I am hoping the same thing happened to you. Just about 48 minutes ago yet another textbook example of what living in this State is all about, specifically in our city. My daily ritual is to hop on board the computer and take my mouse for a ride - checking out the news, and my Facebook page, which eventually leads me to the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page. I saw this photo almost right away...
Storm Brings Impressive Rainfall Totals For Parts of BisMan
According to the National Weather Service, there was only a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms yesterday for Bismarck Mandan. As it turned out, it should have probably been the other way around at 80%, as most of us in the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas saw not only rain but damaging hail as well.
It’s Sandbur Season In BisMan, Here’s How To Win The War
Sandburs truly are a weed from the depths of hell. The spikes they produce make stepping on a Lego in the middle of the night seem like nothing. Sandburs cling to your shoelaces, shoes, socks, pants, or just about anything on your body. If you happen to step on one of these with a barefoot, look out, nothing like 4,5,6 razor sharp needles going into your foot. Sandburs are a big problem for some people in Bismarck, Mandan & Lincoln with sandy soil.
Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.
THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
In BisMan – What Is Benevolent Tattoo? Spectacular Art Work
I have none myself, no I'm not against having one, I've just never been compelled to a perfect tat that would show people who I am, without actually saying any words, make sense? To me, that is what a tattoo is, an expression, a statement so to speak. Russ and Ashley Ireland are proud owners of Benevolent Tattoo - 3206 Memorial Hwy here in Mandan ( Tuesday thru Saturday ) - They have been on the strip since October 2014. Along with Savannah Drader ( A Body Piecer - Benevolent Body Mods ) and Mike ( an apprentice who is on his way to one day developing his own style ), This place is a pure haven for tattoo and art fans.
There’s A Christmas Celebration Happening Right Now In Bismarck
It happens every year... Many businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area celebrate Christmas in July, but there's one event that's pretty unique and it's happening today. The Raging Rivers waterpark is having its Christmas in July event today from 12 to 8pm. I've actually been to this event a couple summers ago and as a grown adult, at a children's waterpark, I have to admit, it's pretty fun. That said, it is a bit strange to hear Christmas music playing while getting a sunburn. It's a sort of Twilight Zone situation. My brain and internal clock starts to trip out a bit, but hey, I'm no hater.
North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans
As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MN Venue Canceled Chappelle – Would He Get The Same In Bismarck?
I saw the headlines early this morning, and of course, my first thought was how would he do here in Bismarck?. Making a living being a comedian has got to be one of the toughest jobs in the world. Think about it for a second, the blanket fact is you can't make everyone laugh. Every audience is going to be different. Some people may have an illusion that they can just go out there and kill it, looks easy when you watch an accomplished performer command the stage. However, what you don't see are the hours, days, months, heck years they spend practicing their material. With social media so prevalent, streaming networks like Netflix can pick up one of your stand-up shows and make you a superstar, but it can also bring major controversy, just ask Dave Chappelle.
Why You Should Be Excited About Bismarck’s New Caribou Coffee
If you're a coffee lover like me, you're probably scoping out all the places in town that you can get your fix. While traveling around North Dakota last month I noticed something. You've probably noticed that Caribou Coffee is expanding. I was in Minot recently, and saw they opened a...
Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot
We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
