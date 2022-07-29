Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

Here in the midwest, we are used to some terrible storms, but one storm is on record for being the deadliest in U.S. history. The date was March 18, 1925 (you wouldn't think tornadoes happen in March, but I guess they do), and on this date over 2,000 people were injured and 695 people lost their lives. The tornado became to be known as the Tri-State Tornado. I would imagine no one was prepared for tornadoes in March, which is probably why so many people passed away, and they didn't have the technology back then like we do now.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO