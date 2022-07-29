Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

101theeagle.com
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
Missouri is Home to The Deadliest Tornado Ever In U.S. History
Here in the midwest, we are used to some terrible storms, but one storm is on record for being the deadliest in U.S. history. The date was March 18, 1925 (you wouldn't think tornadoes happen in March, but I guess they do), and on this date over 2,000 people were injured and 695 people lost their lives. The tornado became to be known as the Tri-State Tornado. I would imagine no one was prepared for tornadoes in March, which is probably why so many people passed away, and they didn't have the technology back then like we do now.
Relax, The Doomsday Plane Flew Over Missouri & Illinois Last Week
I am serious when I say relax when you see this. Yes, it is true that the United States "Doomsday Plane" flew over Missouri and Illinois last week. No, you shouldn't worry about it at all. Seriously. By the way, I'm not sharing classified United States secrets. You can follow...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Missouri Farmer Shares Video of a Bobcat Stealing His Chicken
When you live in the rural areas of Missouri and have livestock, you know dealing with predators is a reality. That became even more real for a Missouri farmer recently who shared video of a bobcat who made off with one of his chickens. Bobcats aren't as uncommon as many...
Is It Legal To Eat Food While Driving in Missouri?
Eating and driving are becoming more common as most of us on on the go all the time. In Missouri can you get a ticket if you're caught eating and driving?. The short answer is no. Just like in Illinois, there is no specific law that states you can't drive and eat at the same time. However, in Illinois, if you get into an accident or your driving becomes erratic you might be cited for your actions. Just be careful, a 2017 accident report shows that over 750 cars were involved in accidents where drivers were distracted by eating and drinking.
Someone Managed to Get a Sectional into this Missouri Tiny Home
The idea of fitting your life into a tiny home is minimalization. That's why I'm baffled (and impressed) that someone managed to get what looks like a full-size sectional into a tiny home in Missouri. Cris is the person who shared pics of this unique place located in Westline, Missouri...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Ranking Shows Missouri Has Way More Gun Stores than Illinois
From the beginning, let me state this is not a commentary about gun ownership or gun rights. It's just a ranking I find interesting about the number of gun stores and sales in both Missouri and Illinois. Spoiler alert: there are way more in Missouri and it's not even close.
Missouri Guy with Drone Shares Video of Mammoth Lightning Bolt
If you have lived in the Midwest as long as I have, you have no doubt seen some incredible lightning displays. But, I bet you've never seen a bolt as massive as the one a photographer just captured on video with his drone over Missouri. Jacob Spink doesn't have a...
Where does Illinois end up on the List of the Most Hated States?
A website came out with a ranking trying to find the Most Hated State in America, and so naturally we got very curious about where Illinois landed on that list, and more importantly does it deserve the ranking it got?. According to the website bestlifeonline.com, Illinois is NOT the most...
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Most Popular Dog Breed in Illinois & Missouri Might Surprise You
I love my dogs and I think I will have dogs for the rest of my life. They truly are man's (or woman's) best friend, but if you thinking of getting a pet the most popular breed in Illinois and Missouri I might help with your decision. Missouri. Bestlineonline.com named...
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
Watch a Huge Meteor Light Up the Sky Over Missouri’s Ozarks
It was short, but brilliant. A huge meteor lit up the sky over Missouri's Ozarks and was reported as far away as Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Lost in the Ozarks had a web cam set up over Bull Shoals Lake. They saw a report of a meteor from the American Meteor Society early Tuesday morning and decided to check their camera. That's when they found this video of the fireball over the Ozarks.
Fireball Alert – 3 Meteor Showers Happening Saturday Night
Saturday night will be a good night to keep your eyes on the skies if you enjoy fireballs. There are 3 different meteor showers that will be happening concurrently and our skies should remain clear. Space Weather shared details of our planet being in the path of 3 different comet...
Website Claims Must Have Food Item Illinois Residents Love Most
Every state raves that their food is the best of the best, but one website claims they found what each state LOVES the most. Bestlifeonline.com claims to have found each state's favorite food items. Some are snacks, others or toppings (for hot dogs and sandwiches) and others are fast food places. However, when it came to Illinois' must-have food item I was a bit questionable. The websites claimed relish as the must-have food item every Illinoian loves, uh not this one.
See a Missouri Tiny Home with Lime Green Accents Everywhere
Do you love tiny homes and/or think you could fit your life into one? How do you feel about the color lime green? If that color theme excites you, you need to see a tiny home that I've just found in Missouri. There's a company that makes tiny homes in...
