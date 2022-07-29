ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

By Sam
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Missouri is Home to The Deadliest Tornado Ever In U.S. History

Here in the midwest, we are used to some terrible storms, but one storm is on record for being the deadliest in U.S. history. The date was March 18, 1925 (you wouldn't think tornadoes happen in March, but I guess they do), and on this date over 2,000 people were injured and 695 people lost their lives. The tornado became to be known as the Tri-State Tornado. I would imagine no one was prepared for tornadoes in March, which is probably why so many people passed away, and they didn't have the technology back then like we do now.
Is It Legal To Eat Food While Driving in Missouri?

Eating and driving are becoming more common as most of us on on the go all the time. In Missouri can you get a ticket if you're caught eating and driving?. The short answer is no. Just like in Illinois, there is no specific law that states you can't drive and eat at the same time. However, in Illinois, if you get into an accident or your driving becomes erratic you might be cited for your actions. Just be careful, a 2017 accident report shows that over 750 cars were involved in accidents where drivers were distracted by eating and drinking.
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Politics
Travel
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of

Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
Watch a Huge Meteor Light Up the Sky Over Missouri’s Ozarks

It was short, but brilliant. A huge meteor lit up the sky over Missouri's Ozarks and was reported as far away as Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Lost in the Ozarks had a web cam set up over Bull Shoals Lake. They saw a report of a meteor from the American Meteor Society early Tuesday morning and decided to check their camera. That's when they found this video of the fireball over the Ozarks.
Website Claims Must Have Food Item Illinois Residents Love Most

Every state raves that their food is the best of the best, but one website claims they found what each state LOVES the most. Bestlifeonline.com claims to have found each state's favorite food items. Some are snacks, others or toppings (for hot dogs and sandwiches) and others are fast food places. However, when it came to Illinois' must-have food item I was a bit questionable. The websites claimed relish as the must-have food item every Illinoian loves, uh not this one.
