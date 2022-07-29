Kellogg (K) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.7% to $0.59; 3.2% Yield

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
via.news
Newmont Mining Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Fall In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) fell by a staggering 27.19% in 30 days from $61.32 to $44.65 at 15:22 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.4% to $15,265.69, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%.
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
StreetInsider.com
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
StreetInsider.com
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the...
StreetInsider.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
