Kellogg (K) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.7% to $0.59; 3.2% Yield

 4 days ago
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Hold for Retirement

Caterpillar has paid a dividend for 28 consecutive years and is considered a Dividend Aristocrat. Home Depot, with a history of paying a dividend for over 35 years, has a current yield of 2.6%. Vail Resorts recently resumed its high-yielding dividend after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners NEP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 76.25 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 76.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to Hold.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to Market Perform.
