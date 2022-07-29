Kellogg (K) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.7% to $0.59; 3.2% Yield

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners NEP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 76.25 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 76.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO