Four-story hotel approved for East Stockton Boulevard

Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure
SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?
A house in Roseville that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week. In total, 45 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $709,414. The average price per square foot ended up at $343.
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
2022 Back to School Guide for Folsom and El Dorado Hills
Here is our Back-to-School Guide to help you eliminate some of the stress of preparing for that first week of school starting. We've got school websites, tips, and meal ideas to start this year strong! Also, support local businesses!!!! (If you want to be featured - click HERE) FOLSOM. BUCKEYE...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
Natomas Multi-Use Trail Closed to Users
A portion of a 1.25-mile paved trail connecting Del Paso Road to Arena Boulevard has been closed by city officials due to cracks in the pavement. “The Natomas Bike Trail will be closed to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic between Del Paso Road and West Entrance Road through August 19,” Sacramento Public Works spokesperson Gabby Miller wrote in an email. “Bicyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use alternate routes.”
‘Incredibly prejudicial.’ Why Sacramento courts have caged cells, and why that will change
The steel-bar cells inside the courtrooms of Sacramento County Main Jail’s Patino Justice Center and Gordon Schaber Courthouse are some of the busiest spaces in a bustling Sacramento Superior Court. The cells are as much a part of the courtrooms as the judge’s bench or jurors’ box.
Unlawful camping ordinance goes into effect this week in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Anunlawful camping ordinance went into effect this week in the city of Elk Grove, just months after the city created an Affordable Housing Committee (ad hoc) which focuses on discussing issues related to homelessness. The city council cites that unlawful camping in the city has...
Parts of Hwy 37 to close for repairs
(BCN) — Caltrans will be closing parts of state Highway 37 in Sonoma and Solano counties for five nights in mid-August for a pavement rehabilitation project, the agency announced Friday. Westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and state Highway 121 at Sears Point will be closed for five nights beginning at 8 p.m. […]
Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page. On July 29, Josh Crane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help. […]
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Fiery explosion at Sacramento U-Haul location possibly linked to gas siphoning
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether arson caused a fiery explosion at a U-Haul location early Sunday morning.Store employees believe someone tried to steal the fuel in their trucks. Amid high fuel prices, they claim people siphoned gas from the vehicles near Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.The blast's aftermath shows charred rubble of vehicles destroyed with blown out windshields and seared signage. "It was a matter of time for it to happen here, because they do it to all U-Haul locations," said Shawna King, an assistant manager. King believes someone tried to drill into the gas tanks leading...
