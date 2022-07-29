You’ll Need Reservations at These 4 Ikon Resorts Next Winter

www.skimag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina Andras
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel Eisenberg
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
waterlandblog.com
Tickets now available for new Des Moines Passenger Ferry service, which starts Aug. 10
Tickets are now available for the new Des Moines Passenger Ferry service to the downtown Seattle waterfront, which starts Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2022. This is a two-month pilot project to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for August 1
Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
klcc.org
Several wildfires are burning across Oregon
Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires. As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Anglers asked to fish out two reservoirs before they dry up
Managers of Queens and Jumbo reservoirs have pulled all the rules - take as many fish as you can get your hands, er hooks, on to.Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the hauls for Queens Reservoir beginning on July 21 and Jumbo on July 25. The two bodies of water are in danger of drying up and killing all the fish within them. So CPW told fisherman and fisherwoman to come and get all they can while they can. "Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill," said Mitch Martin, acting...
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
seattleite.com
Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge
We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
urbnlivn.com
Enatai mid-century modern overlooking Lake Washington sunsets
If you’re a fan of sunsets, don’t skip the mid-century modern home overlooking Lake Washington at 2245 Killarney Way in Bellevue. Situated on a one-third acre lot in Enatai, the west facing home will have no shortage of evening vistas filled with water, mountains and all that the PNW has to offer.
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
KING-5
New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine
EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds. Trinda Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding. "I...
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
q13fox.com
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
