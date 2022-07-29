ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

EG mayor, other leaders launch ‘Yes on Measure A’ campaign for transportation funding

Elk Grove Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.egcitizen.com

Comments / 7

Jimmy Liu
3d ago

Please use the funds to do job training for all Elk Grove citizens for free including homeless adults. At this time we can no invest in public transportation due to many young families that drives in Elk Grove that includes a lot of EV’s. IMO waste of money. We have to conserve money not spend unwisely. Recession is coming.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’

“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure

SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Elk Grove, CA
Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again

SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
AUBURN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.  Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically

SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Mayor#Metropolitan Areas#Infrastructure#Community Transit#Measure
FOX40

What are Sacramento’s sister cities?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a total of 12 “sister cities” located all around the world, part of the international program that brings different communities together. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create global relationships based on cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges. According to the Sister Cities […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com

How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?

(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More

We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance

Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers

SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours

VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy