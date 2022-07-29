EG mayor, other leaders launch ‘Yes on Measure A’ campaign for transportation funding

www.egcitizen.com
Jimmy Liu
3d ago
Please use the funds to do job training for all Elk Grove citizens for free including homeless adults. At this time we can no invest in public transportation due to many young families that drives in Elk Grove that includes a lot of EV’s. IMO waste of money. We have to conserve money not spend unwisely. Recession is coming.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure
SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
Lompoc Record
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
Workers rally at Capitol for bill that could overhaul California's fast food sector
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California fast food workers are rallying at the state Capitol for passage of a bill that could lead to a dramatic overhaul of industry standards. It comes ahead of lawmakers returning to Sacramento for the start of their regular session on Monday. Assembly Bill 257, also...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
capradio.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
California is in the midst of its driest period in at least 1,200 years, according to a recent study in the journal Nature Climate Change. And, climatologists say early predictions point toward yet another below-average rainy season in the coming months that would only worsen the already extreme drought conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are Sacramento’s sister cities?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a total of 12 “sister cities” located all around the world, part of the international program that brings different communities together. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create global relationships based on cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges. According to the Sister Cities […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually...
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance
Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers
SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours
VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
Comments / 7