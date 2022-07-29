Portland Maine’s Low-Income Parking Program Isn’t Good Enough

Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO