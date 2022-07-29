Portland Maine’s Low-Income Parking Program Isn’t Good Enough

wcyy.com
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tortilla Flat in Portland, Maine, Closing Permanently After 44 Years in Business
It's been a rough few weeks if you're a fan of some of Portland's oldest operating restaurants. In June, the owners of Parker's Restaurant announced that they'd be closing their restaurant permanently after 33 years, shutting down what fans referred to as "Portland's best kept secret". Now, another decades-old Portland institution has announced their permanent closure.
Beautiful Home for Sale in Yarmouth, Maine, Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
wabi.tv
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks
Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
Win a Party and Catered Dinner at The Axe Pit in South Portland, Maine
How'd you like to have a fun Thursday axe-throwing post-work office party for you and up to nine others at The Axe Pit in South Portland? What about a catered dinner on top of that, provided by Sebago Brewing Company?. Yes, we know. That sounds like an epic bash. And...
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music
There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
wabi.tv
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
Peppa Pig Live is Coming to Portland, Maine This Fall
Peppa Pig has been a Nick Jr. staple since 2004. It follows the life and family of, you guessed it, Peppa Pig. Peppa is a young pig living, learning, and adventuring with her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig is a British children's cartoon that...
Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe
A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
lcnme.com
Uprooted Farm Puts Down Roots in Waldoboro
Located at 33 Heyer Road in Waldoboro, family-owned Uprooted Farm seeks to bring sustainably grown produce to Waldoboro and the surrounding area. Sterling Doiron and Kailey Smith started Uprooted Farm, which was originally based in Farmington. They relocated the farm to its current location in Waldoboro in December 2021. The...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
mainebiz.biz
Brunswick Landing may add first tenant in former control tower building
Brunswick Landing, the former Navy air station that’s now a 3,200-acre business park with over 150 companies, may soon be adding its first tenant to the building that once oversaw military takeoffs and touchdowns. The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority is finalizing a lease with an educational institution for about...
Route 1 in Kittery, Maine May Soon Be Invaded By a Parade of Kazoo Players
For the last couple of weeks, there have been protestors making the rounds along the Seacoast area in Maine and New Hampshire. Even though they seem to be bouncing between Kittery and Portsmouth, they've been seen mostly in Kittery. In fact, just last week, the protest group -- the Nationalist Social Club -- was seen parading out front of our beloved Kittery Trading Post, leading KTP to promptly release a statement after reaching out to Kittery Police.
