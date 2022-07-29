Electric School Buses Win Big in US State Legislative Sessions

www.wri.org
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
When Russian human rights activist Yekaterina Kalugina arrived at a Moscow-area detention center on April 4 to speak with imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, she wasn't expecting to cross paths with the only other American woman currently incarcerated in Russia. Unlike Griner, who was calm during her visit with Kalugina,...
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really blunt in a historical context, this is not the Republican A game,” said longtime Michigan pollster Richard Czuba. Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Tudor Dixon, which could help her break out of a four-candidate pack that has been close to tied in polling during the final weeks, after other top candidates didn’t make the ballot.
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican primary for governor, will face Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS — Tudor Dixon, a Muskegon County businesswoman, won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. The Associated Press called the election for Dixon at about 9:45 p.m. as she came out on top of a five-candidate race. ...
Trump's influence is tested in Tuesday's primaries, and abortion rights are on the ballot in Kansas
Primaries in Arizona, Washington, Michigan and Missouri test ex-President Trump's endorsement power. Kansas voters weigh abortion protections in state constitution.
Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government
Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County sets the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. After November’s general election, with key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats...
