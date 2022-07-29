Electric School Buses Win Big in US State Legislative Sessions

Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really blunt in a historical context, this is not the Republican A game,” said longtime Michigan pollster Richard Czuba. Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Tudor Dixon, which could help her break out of a four-candidate pack that has been close to tied in polling during the final weeks, after other top candidates didn’t make the ballot.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO