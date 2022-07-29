Donaldson recognized by SBJ with Lifetime Achievement in Business award

We live in Kansas City, KS and were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. While outside the aquarium we were watching the amazing fountain show and my 8 year old daughter looked over and found this heart. It was really special to her. She has ADHD, DMDD, ODD and separation anxiety. She was having a rough time with everything going on around her. When she found the heart it made her calm. And excited. Thank you for doing this. We’ve never come across anything like this!

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO