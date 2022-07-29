Donaldson recognized by SBJ with Lifetime Achievement in Business award

sbj.net
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
otc.edu
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15
WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Branson, MO USA
We live in Kansas City, KS and were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. While outside the aquarium we were watching the amazing fountain show and my 8 year old daughter looked over and found this heart. It was really special to her. She has ADHD, DMDD, ODD and separation anxiety. She was having a rough time with everything going on around her. When she found the heart it made her calm. And excited. Thank you for doing this. We’ve never come across anything like this!
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
sjvsun.com
Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88
Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
KYTV
The Place: Dessert for Dinner at Cellar + Plate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take one bite of the Baked Brie en Croute at Cellar + Plate and you won’t be able to get enough! It’s so good you can eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Just ask the staff!. For more information or to view their...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
KYTV
KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
KYTV
Top candidates for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat make their final push
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Candidates for U.S. Senate are making the final push leading up to the August primary on August 2. Republican Eric Schmitt campaigned in Springfield Friday night. Two of his opponents, Vicky Hartzler and Eric Greitens, met with voters in the Missouri bootheel. ”I’m a wife, mother,...
933kwto.com
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
Springfield water supply below average. Here’s what City Utilities says you should do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Southwest Missouri is now designated as being in an extreme drought and Springfield City Utilities is offering an update on the city’s water supply. The water supply is just more than 88%. That is slightly below the historical average of 89%, according to CU. There are no water restrictions in place as […]
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
Jasper County Sergeant retires after 22 years
VILLAGE OF AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — After 22 years of service to her community and to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, one of “Airport Drive’s” very own has decided to retire. Fellow deputies and community members held a retirement celebration tonight (7/28) for Jasper County Sergeant, Melissa Roughton. Sergeant Roughton started with the Jasper County […]
New life for old Greene Co. Jail and Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday. In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after. Commissioners announced they plan to renovate […]
