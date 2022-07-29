ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houstonians can exchange guns for gift cards at buyback event Saturday

 2 days ago

The City of Houston is preparing to take more guns off the street with a buyback event happening on Saturday.

They'll exchange your guns for gift cards, whether they're working or not.

The event is happening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in the parking lot of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, located at 3826 Wheeler Ave.

Here's how much money you'll get on a gift card for each item:

  • Broken gun - $50
  • Rifle or shotgun - $100
  • Handgun - $150
  • Fully-automatic rifle - $200

Participants will need to transport the firearms unloaded and in the trunk of their vehicle.

City leaders hope the event helps get guns out of the hands of violent criminals.

The program comes at a time when gun violence is growing - especially against children.

READ MORE: Houston city leaders hope to get guns off the streets with gun buyback program

The gun buyback program is part of the One Safe Houston initiative. About $1 million will toward gift cards to people who return their guns.

Since the start of 2022, more than 200 people have been shot to death in Houston.

"A 16-year-old girl was walking in the park, shot to death. A 17-year-old girl was shot by her brother in a double homicide. An 11-year-old was getting a jacket from his mom's car," Commissioner Rodney Ellis said . "We can't change that overnight, but we can take action by removing the guns off the street."

The program is part of One Safe Houston , which is a $45 million crime incentive. Of that money, $1 million will go toward gift cards to people who return their guns.

Earlier this year, Mayor Sylvester Turner touted the program's success and announced the homicide rate was down by just 3%.

"It's working. It's effective. It's having an impact," Turner said during a press conference in May.

But seven weeks later, there have been 256 homicides in 2022. That's three more compared to the 253 homicides at this time in 2021. In 2020, the number was 187, according to police data.

"The numbers are flat right now but we are in the middle of summer. I want the numbers to go down even more," HPD Chief Troy Finner said when confronted about the homicide rate drop not lasting long enough.

While the gun buyback program isn't the end-all solution to reducing the homicide rate, officials said it has worked in other cities.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD Chief Finner and Harris Co. Commissioner Ellis to announce Gun Buyback event on July 18

According to a release by HPD, the goal of the buyback event is to reduce violent crime within the Houston area in part with the One Safe Houston initiative.

Comments / 49

Sanchez Roy
2d ago

Turner and Ellis just made the burglary percentage go up. Criminals here about no questions asked so they break in more car's and homes looking specifically for guns take them to Turner and Ellis is easier than going to the pawn shop.

Reply
15
cultural observation
2d ago

Question....Grillzzz breaks into my home,cracks my safe and steals my firearm. Of course I report it with serial numbers. If my stolen gun is identified will I be contacted to pick it up? Will the person who turned it in be arrested? Just wondering.....

Reply(5)
6
Ronnie Crawford
2d ago

They're not paying anything near the weapon's worth. Can't believe people are willing to throw away thousands of dollars of weapons for 50 to 150 dollars.

Reply(1)
5
 

