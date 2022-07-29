Neighbors paying it forward: Mayfield Fire personnel head to eastern KY to assist flood relief efforts

www.wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah church partnering with disaster response groups to help eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flooding
PADUCAH — Relevant Church of Paducah and its outreach partner, the Kentucky Dream Center, say they are partnering with disaster response groups to help communities affected by widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky. In a news release, they say they will be partnering with Virginia-based relief group God's Pit Crew,...
WKYT 27
Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response. Now, the people of Mayfield are returning the favor to eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to jump into action. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan cut right to the chase...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives update on Mayfield tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Earlier Monday afternoon, August 1 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield. He gave an update on tornado recovery efforts in western Kentucky at the Mayfield Rotary luncheon. “And where we are now is debris removal is complete and all but a couple of large government...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fulton County battling through small numbers
PADUCAH, KY -- Fulton County is one of the smallest schools in the state of Kentucky that plays high school football. Because of that having small numbers is always an issued when getting ready for a new season. However, head coach James Bridges and his team has battled through that over the years.
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on rebuilding efforts in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Rebuilding Mayfield nearly eight months after a deadly tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and lives: That was the topic of an address Gov. Andy Beshear gave at a Mayfield Rotary Club meeting Monday afternoon. Beshear says with the millions that have rolled into Mayfield through state...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces more than $3 million for Crittenden and Christian counties for water system improvements, road work
Crittenden and Christian counties have been awarded more than $3 million for Cleaner Water Program projects, as well as transportation improvements, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. The $3,119,637 announced Monday includes $975,625 for the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District for a project to install 21 miles of water main, providing service...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County races to enroll 100% of children as Imagination Library expands in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- "You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children." Words from Dolly Parton as her Imagination Library expands in Kentucky. Local 6 visited one of the latest program headquarters in Marshall County to learn more from 'Dolly's Helpers' and the goal to enroll 100% of children ages 0-5 years.
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
KFVS12
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people, including a Paducah police officer, were injured in a crash. Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
WBBJ
Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky
FULTON, Ky. — A free show is being held just across the border in Kentucky. The Fulton Tourism Commission is hosting Music by KOTA on Aug. 13. They are an alternative rock band from Memphis, and their work has been influenced by many big name stars and groups like the Beatles, John Mayer, the Rolling Stones and more.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
wpsdlocal6.com
SouthWater boil-water advisory in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A boil-water order has been put in place for SouthWater customers in Pulaski County. The order applies to customers on Feathertail Road, east of Old Feathertail Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Book for Hope
Mug Monday: Paducah non-profit raises money for local kids with cancer, donates to childhood cancer research. 47 children get diagnosed with cancer each day, according to Paducah non-profit, Book for Hope. They say only 4% of government allocated cancer research funds actually go to childhood cancer research. That's why they're hoping to bride the gap by raising money themselves.
wpsdlocal6.com
Newcom to lead Crittenden County at QB this fall
MARION, Ky. - The revolving door of high school athletics came for Crittenden County football this offseason. The Rockets will enter the 2022 season without their three-year starting quarterback Luke Crider.
wpsdlocal6.com
Expect to pay more for school supplies this year
PADUCAH — The start of the school year is fast approaching, and for some, students will be back in class as early as Tuesday. The new school year will mean buying new school supplies. This year, you can expect to pay more for your child's back-to-school essentials thanks to inflation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Arrowleaf opens 'Client Choice' food pantry in Vienna, allows people to pick their food
VIENNA, IL — Going to the food pantry can be a difficult choice for some people, who may feel shame or embarrassment about seeking help. Southern Illinois non-profit, Arrowleaf, is providing a fresh take on food pantries that may help alleviate some of that stress: client choice. "Client Choice"...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County adjusting to new head coach Jonathan Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 season left a lot to be desired for the McCracken County Mustangs. Their 2-9 record was the worst since becoming a program back in 2013. But a new season brings a renewed since of excitement for the program, and a new head coach in Jonathan Smith.
