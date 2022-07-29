ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

How to help victims of Kentucky floods

By Christopher Wilson
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9qFi_0gxqA27Z00
Bonnie Combs,Adelynn Bowling Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

At least 15 Kentuckians have died in historic flooding that has hit the eastern portion of the state this week. Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected that number to at least double and said those who wish to donate to help the area can do so through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Appalshop, a non-profit based in hard-hit Whitesburg, has about how to help locally, including the addresses of shelters and donation dropoff spots. They also included recommendations of where those outside the area can safely direct their money:

Appalshop also listed the recommended by Beshear.

“It's going to be a tough couple days,” the governor said in a video statement Friday. “And then it's going to be a long rebuild. But we are tough enough. We'll make it. Let's stick together. Let's help out our fellow human beings.”

Nearly 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues were conducted on Thursday, according to Beshear. An estimated 23,000 people remain without power and many counties in the eastern part of the state are without water.

“This situation is ongoing,” Beshear said. “We are still in the search and rescue mode.”

The flooding began Tuesday, when up to 12 inches of rain fell in western Kentucky. At its peak, the rain fell in some locations at a rate of 5 inches per hour. The National Weather Service said that the chances of that much rain falling there were 1 in 1,000 in any given year.

The extreme rain continued in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday, turning Appalachian towns into raging rivers that swept away homes. As much as 14 inches of rain was recorded in Perry County, and it was still falling on Thursday evening.

On Friday, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

_____

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

PRESTONBURG, Ky. — (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky's governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — When there's heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Kentucky Governor#Disaster Management#Appalshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
NWS
WPXI Pittsburgh

NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state's Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy