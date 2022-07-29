Hiring: The City Of Lake Charles Is Looking For Full-Time Employees

cajunradio.com
City of Sulphur Announces Start of Roselawn Cemetery Repair Work
Sulphur, Louisiana – On July 29, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that repair of fencing at Roselawn Cemetery will begin on August 1, 2022. The estimated completion of the repair work is March of 2023. Visitors are asked to use caution when visiting the cemetery while repair work is being done.
Lake Charles Fire Dept Invites Everyone to City Council Meeting
Men, women, friends, and family have been picketing for a week now as part of the Lake Charles Fire Department. The reason for picketing is a long list of items, including poor equipment and the fact incoming firefighters for Lake Charles start at $11.17 an hour for pay. These low wages and other items are causing a high rate of turnover for the LCFD and also causing issues such as not having enough employees to actually do the job of protecting the city from emergencies.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Lake Charles American Press
City responds to firefighters’ complaints over pay
The city of Lake Charles and Lake Charles local fire fighting union had scheduled a meeting prior to Monday, July 25. “Before the demonstrations began, the city administration had a meeting scheduled to discuss concerns,” said John Cardone, city administrator. Lake Charles firefighters were on the corners of Broad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles Allure: Southwest Louisiana Invites Visitors to its Playground
Pictured: Lake Charles Skyline | Photo credit:Monsour's Photography. Good times roll with the city’s mixture of cultures and pursuits. Most visitors to Louisiana think of New Orleans as the all-encompassing destination to head to for a true experience of the state, especially when it comes to all things related to the grand fete in these parts—Mardi Gras.
New Sign Goes up at Capital One Building: “REBUILD”
Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
Judge says Crowley police chief candidate meets residency requirements despite claims otherwise
Acadia Parish judge determined Monday that a candidate for Police Chief of Crowley met the residency requirements
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
Lake Charles American Press
The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025
When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
KPLC TV
Many attend job fair at Lake Charles Civic Center
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. A ‘sign’ of progress at Capitol One Tower. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s one of the first physical...
Lake Charles, LA Firefighters Protest For Better Pay
The Lake Charles Firefighters Local Union 561 say they are burned out and fed up with low wages. They have reportedly been going back and forth with the city for a while, trying to get proper wages in return for the lifesaving work they do. The American Press reports to make residents aware and garner public support the first responders took the streets Monday, July 27, 2022, in protest.
KPLC TV
2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
KPLC TV
LIHEAP provides energy bill assistance to low-income households
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High energy bills have popped up across Southwest Louisiana, but thankfully there are programs to help you make ends meet. Calcasieu Parish officials explained how the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works. “It’s for individuals who qualify for assistance, utility assistance right now. How...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2022. Edward James Washington, 53, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Simple burglary. Kameron Washington, 18, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency...
Lake Charles Captain Awarded D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement
Shouts out to Captain Tracy Darbonne on a job well done! She started her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a D.A.R.E Officer. For more than 20 years Captain Darbonne educated SWLA youth about the D.A.R.E. program and how important is to say no to drugs, a life of crime, violence, bullying, and alcohol. She dedicated herself to teaching kids in 5th and 7th grades how to resist destructive behavior. In doing so, Darbonne also helped to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the students in Calcasieu Parish.
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
KPLC TV
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond
Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
Port Arthur News
Teen reportedly engaging in organized criminal activity
A 17-year-old that police believe was involved in a series of vehicle thefts prior to being arrested in Port Neches was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. John Foutz, of Beaumont, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week in relation to crime that...
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an eye for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
