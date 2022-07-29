Women Built Emo, Too. Now They’re Changing Its Future.

www.theringer.com
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
In its first season, Industry was the consummate workplace show. Its characters put in endless hours at Pierpoint & Co., the fictional bank that harnessed their relentless drive to succeed. We didn’t see much of the cast outside the context of their occupation, and they saw themselves as one with their jobs—particularly bootstrapping Americans Harper (Myha’la Herrold), a young graduate, and Eric (Ken Leung), her boss on the cross product sales desk. Harper and Eric have built new lives for themselves across the Atlantic, and it’s clear they’d rather not think about what they left behind.
Mike and Jesse are back home and ready to share their thoughts on the National Card Show (1:00). They discuss the location and both reveal pickups from the show (8:00). Then, they welcome in Sports Card Investor Geoff Wilson to learn how he got his start and his thoughts on the show (35:00). Finally, Mike and Jesse answer your mailbag questions (53:00).
As the temperatures rose in July, the number of must-watch shows fell. But worry not: The dragons are coming. HBO’s The House of the Dragon highlights what ought to be a huge month of streaming—so jack up the AC, turn off the lights, and tuck into some television.
