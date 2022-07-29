ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

DOH News Release - Interstate 470 westbound Lane Closures to Begin Monday, August 1, 2022

cityofweirton.com
 4 days ago
www.cityofweirton.com

WDTV

Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A divided southbound lane on I-79 has seen a number of accidents since it was built just a few weeks ago. Exit 132 in White Hall has been under construction for quite some time now. The latest edition right after the southbound entrance ramp has been confusing some drivers.
WHITE HALL, WV
WTOV 9

Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in Ohio, Marshall counties

Officials are asking people to avoid Dallas, W.Va. and the Dallas Pike Road area after a possible tornado caused significant damage Monday evening in Ohio and Marshall counties. Authorities reported damage to several homes and barns after a fierce storm moved through the area. "Well, we're going to check with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
WHEELING, WV
City
Weirton, WV
Traffic
County
Ohio County, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
#Doh
WTRF- 7News

Streetscape Project is set to begin, but at what cost?

Many people are ready to see the progress on many fronts of the city that we have been hearing about for some time now. Specifically, the long-awaited Streetscape Project. Local businesses in the area are ready too – but at what cost?  Wheeling: “The City Remaining Under Construction.” At least that is what it seems […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Water shutoff in Triadelphia starting Saturday morning

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents in Triadelphia may experience a water shutoff this weekend. The town will be doing maintenance on the water starting this Saturday at 8 a.m. There will be a mandatory 48-hour boil order for those affected after the water is turned back on. Affected...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WKYC

Tornado warning expires for Carroll, Tuscarawas counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has allowed a tornado warning for portions of Carroll and Tuscarawas counties in Northeast Ohio to expire at 5:30 p.m. Gnadenhutten and Mill Township were among the communities within the zone of concern. Other areas impacted include Tuscarawas, Leesville, and...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

