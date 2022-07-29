PHOTOS: Opening Day, awards ceremony for Butts County schools

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County students to receive free meals
JACKSON — Students in all Butts County public schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program as part of the National School Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 school year. The CEP program, provides free meals to schools that meet low-income eligibility requirements established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Clayton News Daily
New Morrow High opens for 2022-23 school year
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year. Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility. Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility...
Free meals for all students end as school year begins
Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supported free meals for all students have expired, so local school districts have returned to charging. Some students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but applications must be made. Each school district enables parents to set up meal accounts online and to apply for free […] The post Free meals for all students end as school year begins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
'That's a huge step': Warner Robins agrees on $1.6M contract for land to build city center
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is now one step closer to building a city center. Monday night, the mayor and council agreed to a contract to buy a portion of Commercial Circle's land for the project. They announced the news at the end of the council meeting, after...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Bureau of Investigation promotes Jonesboro resident
DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced Jonesboro resident Kimberly Tarver has been promoted. Tarver now serves at the bureau’s Applicant Services Supervisor. The position supervises help desk operations for Georgia Applicant Processing Services (GAPS). GAPS provides a portal for agencies to enroll in fingerprinting services to receive and review Georgia Criminal History Record Information for applicants. The helpdesk staff handles calls and emails pertaining to GAPS applicant registration for non-criminal justice employment, licensing, adoptions, housing, and visa/immigration.
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
Red and Black
UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase
A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Butts County Jail Blotter
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Thorne Cole Anderson♦ , 22, Higgins...
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing children
Chantaye McLaughlin, Community ActivistPhoto provided by Chantaye McLaughlin. Atlanta, GA - Community Activist and Child Advocate Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's Missing Children. The campaign focuses on child trafficking, spotlighting Atlanta (Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport in particular) as a major hub for trafficking activity. In partnership with Donna Green of the Raymond Green Foundation and other community organizations, Ms. McLaughlin is taking her message mainstream. Ms. McLaughlin has been telling her own story of having her children, Malcom and Maleena, taken away from her immediately after birth, while she was incarcerated in the Fulton County Women's Detention Center in 2016. For more than 5 years since her release, she has doggedly searched for her children, even employing the help of a Change.org petition to spread the word. It is her hope, that in searching for Georgia's missing children, she will one day find her own.
thecitymenus.com
Miller’s Ale House Construction Plans Under Review for Sharpsburg
Many of our followers have seen the massive sprawling plans for Fischer Marketplace from various sources, and we can confirm that Miller’s Ale House will be adjacent to a new Culver’s. Plans were submitted to Coweta County for a new 7,000-square-foot Miller’s Ale House on June 30. Miller’s Ale House has a nearby location in McDonough along with several others in the state.
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
