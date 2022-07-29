PHOTOS: Opening Day, awards ceremony for Butts County schools

Chantaye McLaughlin, Community ActivistPhoto provided by Chantaye McLaughlin. Atlanta, GA - Community Activist and Child Advocate Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's Missing Children. The campaign focuses on child trafficking, spotlighting Atlanta (Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport in particular) as a major hub for trafficking activity. In partnership with Donna Green of the Raymond Green Foundation and other community organizations, Ms. McLaughlin is taking her message mainstream. Ms. McLaughlin has been telling her own story of having her children, Malcom and Maleena, taken away from her immediately after birth, while she was incarcerated in the Fulton County Women's Detention Center in 2016. For more than 5 years since her release, she has doggedly searched for her children, even employing the help of a Change.org petition to spread the word. It is her hope, that in searching for Georgia's missing children, she will one day find her own.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO