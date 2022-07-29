The Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Exit Survey

www.theringer.com
Related
The Ringer
‘Renaissance’ Is Proof That Beyoncé Is Never Done Learning
Beyoncé Knowles has never been an artist to let the public know her next move, let alone share details of her personal life. But in August of 2021, the musician broke both those rules, delivering a longform interview to Harper’s Bazaar where she not only discussed her creative and personal inspirations, but also gave a hint to the guiding themes of her next project. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” said Knowles. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”
Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy
NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced Tuesday, making her the first Asian American to lead the film academy. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and...
My First Concert Included Vomit, A Wheelchair, & Brad Paisley… I Was 10
Everyone remembers their first concert, right? It’s the first time you’re surrounded by that many people singing the same songs as you, and the first time the music is so loud that you feel each beat inside your chest. I mean, it’s great. And I definitely experienced those things. But, well, I also experienced a few other things for the first time. I was like 10, and I was excited and terrified. I am still pretty claustrophobic and anxious, so […] The post My First Concert Included Vomit, A Wheelchair, & Brad Paisley… I Was 10 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jennifer Lopez is picture perfect at a steamy swimsuit photoshoot in Capri
Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the time she has left in Capri, Italy as a recently married woman. Ben Affleck had to return to the States after their honeymoon to film, but JLo stayed in Italy, headlining the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala Sunday, and posing for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
The Ringer
‘Industry’ Is Adapting and Expanding in Its Second Season
In its first season, Industry was the consummate workplace show. Its characters put in endless hours at Pierpoint & Co., the fictional bank that harnessed their relentless drive to succeed. We didn’t see much of the cast outside the context of their occupation, and they saw themselves as one with their jobs—particularly bootstrapping Americans Harper (Myha’la Herrold), a young graduate, and Eric (Ken Leung), her boss on the cross product sales desk. Harper and Eric have built new lives for themselves across the Atlantic, and it’s clear they’d rather not think about what they left behind.
The Ringer
CALLUX the Best YouTube Entrepreneur?!
We welcomed YouTube royalty and “No Two Ways” founder & entrepreneur Callux onto the Fozcast this week!. Callux has amassed an incredible 4 MILLION subscribers on YouTube and is known for pushing the boundaries on his videos! Lux chatted about the highs and lows of YouTube, the skill set he’s developed, and how he believes YouTubers are the future of business! As a big Arsenal fan we got into his expectations for the Gunners this season!
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ringer
William Jackson Harper and the Therapy of Acting
Bakari Sellers is joined by actor William Jackson Harper to discuss the impact and popularity of his role in HBO’s Love Life (4:04), his new role as Noah in Peacock’s The Resort (5:40), and who he’d put on his Mt. Rushmore of acting (13:49). Host: Bakari Sellers.
The Ringer
The Ringer Guide to Streaming in August
As the temperatures rose in July, the number of must-watch shows fell. But worry not: The dragons are coming. HBO’s The House of the Dragon highlights what ought to be a huge month of streaming—so jack up the AC, turn off the lights, and tuck into some television.
The Ringer
‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap
Joanna, David, and Danny break down Westworld Season 4, Episode 6, “Fidelity.” First, they recap everything that happened in the episode (2:37). Then, they discuss Caleb’s journey throughout the episode and what Charlotte’s plans are for him (9:22). Later, they discuss Frankie and what is going on with the human resistance (34:37), before going to Theory Corner (57:40).
The Ringer
National Card Show Review, Mailbag, and Speaking to Geoff Wilson
Mike and Jesse are back home and ready to share their thoughts on the National Card Show (1:00). They discuss the location and both reveal pickups from the show (8:00). Then, they welcome in Sports Card Investor Geoff Wilson to learn how he got his start and his thoughts on the show (35:00). Finally, Mike and Jesse answer your mailbag questions (53:00).
Comments / 0