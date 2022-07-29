Deadly Shooting In Glen Ullin: Suspect Is In Police Custody

cool987fm.com
Man Convicted of Quadruple Murder Dies By Suicide While in Custody
The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called yesterday to investigate a State Penitentiary, Bismarck resident “who had caused self-harm.”. The inmate was identified as Chad Isaak, 48. Isaak was convicted of killing four employees of RJR Management in Mandan back in April 2019, and was sentenced to four life terms without parole.
Chad Isaak dead following reports of "self injury"
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota State Penitentiary is reporting Chad Isaak has died due to self-injury. Isaak was convicted back in August of 2021 of the killing of four people in Mandan. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the penitentiary on Sunday following reports of a resident who had self-harmed. The trooper was told the inmate was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead. The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.
Morton County Sheriff’s K9 Gabber says goodbye
A mainstay in the Morton County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating his hard-earned retirement after only seven years of work. This sounds strange… until you take dog years into account. Gabber, a member of Morton County’s K9 unit, has been on the force for some time, working alongside human partner Corporal Peterson. With a final shift […]
City of Washburn reacts to death of Chad Isaak
WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Many residents of the city of Washburn, where Chad Isaak lived, would rather not be associated with the convicted killer. His suicide means many questions about a horrific crime will never be answered. While many people at Dakota Farms Restaurant had opinions about Chad Isaak, only...
Search continues for missing boy in BisMan community
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office. The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge […]
One dead following shooting in Glen Ullin on Friday morning
UPDATE (7/29, 3:43 p.m.) – According to court documents, the 19-year-old man from Hauge, N.D. is being held on charges of murder, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in the city. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the 19-year-old suspect told police that he had […]
Man facing murder charges after shooting in Glen Ullin, ND
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Prosecutors in Morton County say a dispute over money led to a fatal shooting in Glen Ullin early Friday morning. 19-year-old Tyler Raines is accused of shooting 26-year-old Mathew Ward during an argument. Raines is charged with murder and reckless endangerment. The murder charge against...
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
In Bismarck – Cops And Kiddos Fishing – Sounds Perfect
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
Mandan man sentenced to two and a half years for hitting police officer with car
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Mandan man to two and a half years for hitting a police officer with a car. Tyler Hoff, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer and other charges Thursday. The charges stem from a March incident where prosecutors say Hoff stole items from Walmart before fleeing. They say he used his car to ram an officer’s leg before leaving the scene.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
Puppy Abandoned, Gunned Down And Left In Ditch In Bismarck
This is one of those truly sad stories that I hate even writing. I saw a post on the "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue" Facebook page telling a story about a dog named Lily. The post now has over 1,300 likes and hundreds of shares. Lily & Rocky The Dogs. It's...
Mandan Rural Fire Department Celebrating 60 Years
I spent about 10 minutes with Chief Lynn Gustin on the phone this afternoon and I'm so impressed. I had no idea how incredible our Mandan Rural Fire Department really is - located at 3014 34th ST NW. Did you know how much territory this department covers? With 35 volunteers who are on call at any moment, this is one of the biggest in the State. They can be called to Sioux county or all the way to the Oliver county line. Think about the dedication it takes to volunteer for this kind of duty. Chief Lynn Gustin main job is farming and ranching, something he has done his whole life, but for 27 years he has been with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. He obviously takes great pride in what he offers to our community, and we can all be a part of something special.
Fun Things To Do In Beautiful Bismarck, North Dakota
When you hear the words Bismarck, North Dakota, what comes to mind? You may think that North Dakota is boring, which is far from the truth. The truth is that there are numerous fun things to do in Bismarck, North Dakota. If you are one of many people that need to visit North Dakota to conquer all 50 states, a visit to Bismarck can help you obtain that goal. I was recently a guest of the tourism office in Bismarck, and we found several fun things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do in Bismarck, and I hope you will plan a visit to North Dakota’s Capital City.
Bismarck Larks Feeding BisMan With Entertainment And Food
Every time I get asked to be a part of a Bismarck Larks remote I look forward to seeing how a top-notch organization runs. I say that out of observing everyone involved with the Bismarck Larks, from an intern to the owner John - they show up in force with amazing attitudes and teamwork. They take great pride in being part of events that bring our community together, which is quite obvious when you attend one of their baseball games at the Municipal Ballpark. The second you walk in, the feel of being part of something special is in the air- like you are a member of their family.
North Dakota man wanted for attempted murder in Bismarck arrested
Authorities say they have caught up with a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck. The 38-year-old man has been on the run since last Tuesday when police say he fired a gun at a vehicle. Officials say he was taken into custody Sunday night at a residence in Mandan by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from local police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
What Happened? Multiple Nutrition Shops Have Quietly Closed In Bismarck
Something looked different when I drove by the Rebuild Nutrition shop off of South Washington (625 S. Washington). The shop's sign is down, and if you look closely, you can see a new name written in window-chalk. It reads "Feelz Good Nutrition." While I was able to find a "Feel...
