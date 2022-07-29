DMARC report highlights disparities in food insecurity, issues call for action to end lasting effects of redlining

businessrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
More than $100K in incentives available to longtime Des Moines educators
DES MOINES, Iowa — Longtime Des Moines school district employees have more than 100,000 reasons to stay on the job for another full year and they will get a little more time to think about it. Des Moines Public Schools administrators have extended their incentives offer to convince longtime educators to stay on the job […]
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households
The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
Food Bank of Iowa hosts 7th annual 'Smoke Out Hunger' fundraiser
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you thought you were smelling barbeque around downtown Des Moines on July 31, there was a good reason for it. The Food Bank of Iowa hosted their annual "Smoke Out Hunger" fundraiser, helping keep their shelves stocked for families in need. It's the biggest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Des Moines Business Record
United Way of Central Iowa names new members elected to board of directors
The United Way of Central Iowa announced that seven new members have been elected to its board of directors. The members began their two-year terms on July 1. They serve as volunteer leaders who advise on decisions that directly affect work being done by the United Way. The new members are:
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
Former Des Moines Register journalist is now a middle school teacher
Former Des Moines Register columnist Dan Finney has been hired to teach sixth grade at Goodrell Middle School.Catch up fast: Finney has been public about his struggles with mental health and living with obesity.Hundreds of people last year donated money to help him pay out-of-pocket medical and living expenses while he went back to school to get his teaching degree. "I am humbled and gratified beyond words," Finney told Axios last week.💬 Jason's thought bubble: Finney is one of my former college classmates and Register colleagues. I'm rooting for him.His experiences can be an asset to the classroom — especially important for students with disabilities.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on Grand Prairie Parkway in West Des Moines when a vehicle with a trailer, driven by Pamela Maeyaert of Eugene, Oregon, struck the minor’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
qctoday.com
BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
Comments / 0