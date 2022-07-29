DMARC report highlights disparities in food insecurity, issues call for action to end lasting effects of redlining

Former Des Moines Register columnist Dan Finney has been hired to teach sixth grade at Goodrell Middle School.Catch up fast: Finney has been public about his struggles with mental health and living with obesity.Hundreds of people last year donated money to help him pay out-of-pocket medical and living expenses while he went back to school to get his teaching degree. "I am humbled and gratified beyond words," Finney told Axios last week.💬 Jason's thought bubble: Finney is one of my former college classmates and Register colleagues. I'm rooting for him.His experiences can be an asset to the classroom — especially important for students with disabilities.

1 DAY AGO