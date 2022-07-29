The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

GLIDE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO