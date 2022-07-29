www.sprintcarandmidget.com
Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country. This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes ...
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb ‘nearly vertical’ cliff at Triangle Lake when he fell to his death, according to sheriff’s reports
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb a “nearly vertical” cliff at Triangle Lake when he lost his grip and tragically fell to his death earlier this month, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office incident reports. Webb was declared deceased by West Lake Fire Department...
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire. According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest. The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and...
Local baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 young baseball players have created something special on the diamond this summer. The 10U Willamette Valley Nationals have been crowned state and regional champs. The team will now compete at the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Indiana. "It's been really fun," said Cole Thomas. Willamette...
Oregon State coaches, players say Beavers’ uncertain Pac-12 conference future not worth the worry
LOS ANGELES – Jonathan Smith isn’t concerned about Oregon State’s future. That doesn’t come out of confidence or knowing something others don’t. There’s just not much Smith can do about Oregon State’s future in the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 school year. Smith points...
African track team located after going missing in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
Missing members of Eritrea track and field team 'have been located and are not in danger'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon released a statement Thursday on the five members of the Eritrea track and field team that had been reported missing after the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. "The five missing individuals have been located and are not in danger," according to the Eritrean...
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
The 37th Oregon Asian Celebration marks the year of the tiger
The 37th annual Oregon Asian Celebration in Eugene’s Alton Baker Park is set for Saturday. The event will feature music, martial arts, dancing, and food representing a vast variety of Asian cultures. It’s also the second year that the Oregon Asian Celebration and the Obon and Taiko Drumming Festival are teaming up.
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call
Two adults and four kids in distress were rescued from the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon Wednesday night, Albany Fire Department said.
Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION
A two-vehicle wreck clogged traffic at a busy intersection in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:50 a.m. an SUV was southbound in the left turn lane of Southeast Stephens Street, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Diamond Lake Boulevard on a flashing yellow light. Another SUV was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street in the right lane with a green light. The first driver turned in front of the second one, and failed to yield, leading to the crash.
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
Eugene restaurant investigated by US Department or Labor for keeping workers’ tips
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just over $86,000 has reportedly been recovered after the United States Department of Labor found in an investigation that an owner of a restaurant in Eugene had been keeping all the workers’ tips. US Department of Labor investigators reported today, July 28, that they found the...
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
