BronxTalk: Bronx City Council Redistricting

Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
cityandstateny.com
The endorsements for New York’s 10th Congressional District
It’s the race of the summer! It’s got everyone: a firebrand Assembly member with a nascent national profile, a City Council rising star, an octogenarian barrier breaker who last served in Congress in 1981, an impeachment lawyer rolling in campaign cash and a popular freshman Congress member who, ahem, recently relocated.
politicsny.com
Mayor Adams announces emergency procurement to obtain shelter for asylum seekers
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an emergency procurement declaration to quickly obtain shelter and other services for people seeking asylum in NYC. Approximately 4,000 asylum seekers have entered the city since May of this year, accounting for some of the 10% increase in the NYC Homeless Services’ census. About 100 additional asylum seekers are reportedly looking for some form of housing assistance each day in the city.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Yonkers adds 3,000 people to the affordable housing waiting list Tuesday
The Yonkers MHA will be adding applicants to their affordable housing waiting list for the first time in a decade on Tuesday at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.
Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act awaits Gov. Hochul's decision
NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...
cityandstateny.com
Bay Ridge isn’t as conservative as you might think
In much of New York City, general elections serve as formalities after the real fight occurred in the Democratic primary. But even the deep-blue city has bastions of conservative power. Staten Island may come to mind first, but southern Brooklyn has held that distinction for some time as well. In particular, Bay Ridge, just across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island, is one of those few Republican strongholds left in the city.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions
Residents and elected leaders were calling out what they described as “decrepit,” and “astounding” and “despicable” living conditions at the Flatbush Gardens housing complex on Thursday. Scores of Flatbush Gardens residents made their voices heard outside the apartment complex’s management office, braving the punishing...
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
Crowley Picks Up Endorsements from Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
Elizabeth Crowley has received two high-profile endorsements from leading moderates in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams have both announced their support of Crowley’s candidacy for the 59th state senate district, a hotly contested seat that covers Astoria and Long Island City, as well as northern Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Want to be Chief Judge of New York? Submit your application
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore may be stepping down as the top judge in the state, but that has left the door open for another member of the judiciary to step in and it could be one of Brooklyn’s own distinguished jurors. While there is a process in New York...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
Wall Streeters bankroll PAC backing Brooklyn Democratic incumbent facing a DSA challenge
A super PAC whose wealthy donors previously funded Republican candidates has taken an interest in the race for Brooklyn’s 21st Senate District — where a longtime incumbent faces a challenge from a democratic socialist who favors higher taxes on the wealthy. State filings show the New Yorkers for...
Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets
Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
NYC education department bars school principals from reviewing their budgets amid lawsuit over cuts
The move – expected to cause disruption for school principals – is in response to a temporary restraining order, issued by a judge last week. [ more › ]
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
