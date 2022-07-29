ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

BronxTalk: Bronx City Council Redistricting

bronxnet.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bronxnet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

The endorsements for New York’s 10th Congressional District

It’s the race of the summer! It’s got everyone: a firebrand Assembly member with a nascent national profile, a City Council rising star, an octogenarian barrier breaker who last served in Congress in 1981, an impeachment lawyer rolling in campaign cash and a popular freshman Congress member who, ahem, recently relocated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Mayor Adams announces emergency procurement to obtain shelter for asylum seekers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an emergency procurement declaration to quickly obtain shelter and other services for people seeking asylum in NYC. Approximately 4,000 asylum seekers have entered the city since May of this year, accounting for some of the 10% increase in the NYC Homeless Services’ census. About 100 additional asylum seekers are reportedly looking for some form of housing assistance each day in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act awaits Gov. Hochul's decision

NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Bay Ridge isn’t as conservative as you might think

In much of New York City, general elections serve as formalities after the real fight occurred in the Democratic primary. But even the deep-blue city has bastions of conservative power. Staten Island may come to mind first, but southern Brooklyn has held that distinction for some time as well. In particular, Bay Ridge, just across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island, is one of those few Republican strongholds left in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#The Bronx#Redistricting#Politics Local#Bronxtalk#Bronx City Council#Districting Commission#Bx Omni
wshu.org

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Queens Post

Crowley Picks Up Endorsements from Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

Elizabeth Crowley has received two high-profile endorsements from leading moderates in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams have both announced their support of Crowley’s candidacy for the 59th state senate district, a hotly contested seat that covers Astoria and Long Island City, as well as northern Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running for Congress in New York

New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Want to be Chief Judge of New York? Submit your application

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore may be stepping down as the top judge in the state, but that has left the door open for another member of the judiciary to step in and it could be one of Brooklyn’s own distinguished jurors. While there is a process in New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary

Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets

Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy