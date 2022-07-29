New COVID-19 vaccine available next week for Marylanders 18 and older

Baltimore, MD —The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including hepatitis B and influenza. In a 30,000-participant clinical trial, the two-dose vaccine was 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19.

On July 19, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Novavax vaccine for adult use. The Novavax vaccine will begin to arrive in Maryland as early as this week and should be available throughout the state beginning Monday, August 1, 2022.

“We welcome yet another vaccine for Maryland adults to protect themselves against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “For people who want a more traditional option, the Novavax vaccine is an ideal and exciting new opportunity for Marylanders to stay COVIDReady.”

The U.S. government has secured 3.2 million Novavax vaccine doses, which are given as a two-dose primary vaccination series. Maryland has ordered more than 8,000 doses for distribution statewide to health care providers, pharmacists, and local health departments who requested the vaccine.

On June 9, 2022, Governor Larry Hogan announced COVIDReady Maryland , the state’s long-term preparedness plan to maximize the tools and treatments available to keep people healthy and out of the hospital and maintain a state of readiness to respond to emerging variants and potential waves.

One of the best ways to stay COVIDReady is by vaccinating against COVID-19. Anyone can check their eligibility in seconds by using the “Are You Up-To-Date?” portal.

On July 27, 2022, MDH updated its COVID-19 Vaccine provider bulletin to include the administration’s guidance for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland.

Marylanders can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling the GoVAX Call Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov .