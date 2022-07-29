ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

PHOTOS, VIDEO: See Behind the Scenes with Lights On Inside Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disneyland Paris#Travel Agent#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Vacationeer#Wdw News#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
TheStreet

Is the Royal Caribbean Drink Package Worth It?

When you book a room on a Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report or Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report cruise, you essentially just pay for your stateroom, dining in the main dining room, buffet, and a few other free options, as well as entertainment and use of most of the ship's facilities. You don't, however, get internet access, meals in added-fee or premium restaurants, and drinks aside from water, milk, basic coffee, and a few other choices.
DRINKS
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy