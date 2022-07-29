Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years

peninsulachronicle.com
Patricia Green Moore
4d ago
Sorry people are going to be out of work. That place should have never been allowed, it is across the street from a alcohol and drug rehabilitation center. Shame on you York County for allowing this in the first place 😕
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
The Miller Group Buys Land In Williamsburg For Development
WILLIAMSBURG-Roughly six acres of land in Busch Industrial Park in Greater Williamsburg has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced on July 26 the property, located at 510 Alexander Lee Parkway, was sold for $330,000. The Miller Group purchased the land from Colonial Heritage Cont. PK, LLC as an investment. In...
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
New waterfront restaurant could be coming to Swift Creek Reservoir
Chesterfield residents may soon have a new dining spot with waterfront views, after a rezoning case won approval from the Board of Supervisors last week.
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown
YORK-When the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Mario Buffa, owner of Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille in Yorktown, thought his days as a restauranteur were over. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had closed all bars and restaurants for on-site consumption in effort to reduce the spread of covid-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Restaurant robot: How a Virginia Beach business is using technology to stay open
Fisher's Neighborhood Kitchen in Virginia Beach is using new technology to help keep its doors open. We'll show you how.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
New ALDI set to open in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new ALDI opening in Norfolk in just a week. The grocery store is located at 1600 East Little Creek Road and will open on Aug. 4, marking the third location in Norfolk. The new location is one of 100 new stores the grocery store...
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development moves forward despite delays
Virginia Beach based Venture Realty Group published two images. One shows a view of the complex as it would look if you were looking west from where Pacific Avenue meets 19th Street. The other gives a closer look of the entertainment venue aptly named "The Dome."
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
Heart and Soul Festival at City Stadium Rocking City Stadium on Saturday
Join some of RVA’s hottest urban DJ’s, Bands, Soul Food Vendors and Artists at Hardywood Craft Brewery for the inaugural HeArt & Soul Brew Fest. You can get tickets in advance here. Saturday, July 30, 2022. City Stadium 3201 Maplewood Ave. Richmond, VA 23221. Gates open at 3PM.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
