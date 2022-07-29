ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The trend is clear: New polls show Kemp and Warnock leading, splitting ticket

By Ben Kamisar
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 167

Chopperdude911
3d ago

Kemp should be able to destroy Adams. Walker should be able to destroy the loudmouth preacher! Unless, of course, they ballot harvest and stop counting ballots at midnight and insert whatever number of ballots they need to win. Isn’t that what they did in 2020?

Reply(2)
30
Economist
3d ago

The words Communist and Marxist are bandied around very loosely and their applications are distant from the reality the user is attempting to describe! NBC, News, Senator Warnock are all described as Communists and Marxists. It is indeed a sad commentary and regrettably so that the author of this diatribe was once a student of the nation's school system! The person should be issued a refund if there is one! The product is extremely faulty!

Reply(5)
16
Timothy Travis
3d ago

the trash democrats have no chance of winning in November because of what they have done to america and Americans in less than two years just look where they have put us

Reply(6)
36
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican#Democratic#Fox News#Moe
Fox News

Polls show Democrats becoming party of elites as working class and minorities shift toward Republicans

The demographics of voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties are changing as the November midterm elections approach, according to recent polls. Republicans are starting to attract more voters in the working class, while Democrats are gaining more votes from wealthier Americans as midterm candidates make their priorities clear in the last four months before the election.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
AARP
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy