The trend is clear: New polls show Kemp and Warnock leading, splitting ticket

Kemp should be able to destroy Adams. Walker should be able to destroy the loudmouth preacher! Unless, of course, they ballot harvest and stop counting ballots at midnight and insert whatever number of ballots they need to win. Isn’t that what they did in 2020?
The words Communist and Marxist are bandied around very loosely and their applications are distant from the reality the user is attempting to describe! NBC, News, Senator Warnock are all described as Communists and Marxists. It is indeed a sad commentary and regrettably so that the author of this diatribe was once a student of the nation's school system! The person should be issued a refund if there is one! The product is extremely faulty!
the trash democrats have no chance of winning in November because of what they have done to america and Americans in less than two years just look where they have put us
Comments / 167