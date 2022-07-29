rochellenews-leader.com
Tennis: 3rd Annual Rochelle Summer Tennis Tournament held this weekend
ROCHELLE — The 3rd Annual Rochelle Summer Tennis Tournament concluded Saturday evening, with 73 athletes from 25 different cities playing over 150 total matches. The two-day tournament began Friday morning at the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District tennis courts. Athletes competed in 11 different divisions and combined to play 23 hours worth of tennis.
Little League: 11U Baseball All-Stars tee off state tournament
CHAMPAIGN — The Rochelle Little League 11U Baseball All-Stars scored a 7-4 win against Champaign East in the first round of the Illinois Little League State Championship tournament on Saturday. Rochelle earned a second-round matchup against Hinsdale with the victory. Quentin Ansteth delivered an RBI single to score Vaughn...
