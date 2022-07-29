”A Bike Ride Is Far Better Than Yoga, or Wine, or Weed.”

www.outsideonline.com
These 8 Meals Are Worth Traveling For
Tim Neville has been around the world and back again, and as good travelers do, he's made sure to try the local cuisine at every stop. So we asked him to write about his favorite meals—and how you can try them, too.
How Springbar Became the Airstream Trailer of Tents
I've written for this magazine on and off for 30 years, and here's a confession that might end my run: I...
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Our Travel Writer’s Favorite Après Adventure Food
Contributor Tim Neville has spent years on the road finding off-the-grid destinations to write about for Outside. So when he says...
Your Romantic Partner Shouldn’t Be Your Only Adventure Partner
In the summer of 2018, Adam, my boyfriend at the time, was my main adventure partner. I realized this was an...
The Best National Park Lego Vignettes on Instagram
Nine decades after they hit the market, Legos are still one of the most popular toys. While older sets leaned into...
You Can Now Drive Your Tesla to Mount Everest
Last week, a pair of Tesla owners drove their electric vehicles into Everest Base Camp North. The feat is not necessarily...
This Climber Just Scaled All of the 8,000-Meter Peaks, Again
There's a new champion of the world's highest peaks. On Thursday morning, Nepali climber Sanu Sherpa reached the summit...
Michael B. Jordan Is the Most Endearing Nature-Doc Narrator
You probably know actor Michael B. Jordan as the star of the Creed franchise or as Black Panther's antihero. But this...
Francis Mallmann Is the King of Outdoor Cooking. But He Still Has Work to Do.
The legendary chef runs restaurants on three continents and has perfected the art of cooking over an open flame. We joined him in Patagonia to ask: What's next?.
How Wildfire Smoke Affects Your Body and Mind
In recent years, wildfires in the western U.S. have grown larger and more intense, stoked by factors like climate change and...
Experience Endless Summer Amid Québec’s Wild Riches
Looking for a summer or fall escape that has a seriously high concentration of life-list nature experiences? Québec, the Canadian province just north of Maine, is home to incredible wildlife, the Northern Lights and starry skies, nature, and more. Summer is an incredible time to be outdoors all day long in Québec, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the mind-blowing scenery.
5 Reasons Movement Is More Powerful Than You Think
Movement is transformational. Of course, you might know about some of the benefits already—exercise has been proven to increase bone density, reduce high blood pressure, and improve sleep (just to name a few things). But can movement also help us become better humans?. HOKA believes the answer is an...
How Two Deaf Mountaineers Thrive on High Peaks
During their 2018 ascent of Argentina's 22,837-foot Aconcagua, climbers Scott Lehmann, 33, and Shayna Unger, 30, carried pads of paper and...
Create the Perfect Outdoor Kitchen with These Pro Tips
Ashley Rodriguez has taught cooking classes, worked at Wolfgang Puck's Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, and done professional food photography....
How Hot Is Too Hot to Exercise?
It was a hot September day almost 20 years ago, but Mark Tanaka remembers it like yesterday. He was 36, just...
Watch Outside’s Resident Chef Biju Thomas Live on ‘Today’
Tune into Today on Tuesday, August 2 and catch Outside's resident chef, Biju Thomas, live from New York. He'll share two...
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
A Paddleboard Adventure to Climb in Spain’s Mont-Rebei Gorge
This story was originally published by Climbing.com. Grunting with the weight, we lift heavy packs and inflatable paddleboards onto our backs...
There Are Conga Lines and Huge Crowds on K2 Now
On July 21 at 10:45 P.M. Pakistan time, five climbers stood on the summit of 28,251-foot K2. They were the first...
