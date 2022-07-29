ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, MO

Missouri Guy with Drone Shares Video of Mammoth Lightning Bolt

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Missouri is Home to The Deadliest Tornado Ever In U.S. History

Here in the midwest, we are used to some terrible storms, but one storm is on record for being the deadliest in U.S. history. The date was March 18, 1925 (you wouldn't think tornadoes happen in March, but I guess they do), and on this date over 2,000 people were injured and 695 people lost their lives. The tornado became to be known as the Tri-State Tornado. I would imagine no one was prepared for tornadoes in March, which is probably why so many people passed away, and they didn't have the technology back then like we do now.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, MO
State
Missouri State
KICK AM 1530

This Elsberry, Missouri Mansion Also Includes Underground Caves

Do you love mansions? Who doesn't? What about highway 79? I have found a mansion in Elsberry, Missouri that checks those boxes plus includes underground caves. This very unique property in or near Elsberry doesn't include a lot of inside pictures likely because what makes it unique lies underground. It's 2662 N Highway 79 in Elsberry. It's a 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom estate that has space above and below ground. The listing on Realtor shows you what lies beneath.
ELSBERRY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Bolt#Mammoth#Bolts#Missouri Jacob
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Huge Meteor Light Up the Sky Over Missouri’s Ozarks

It was short, but brilliant. A huge meteor lit up the sky over Missouri's Ozarks and was reported as far away as Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Lost in the Ozarks had a web cam set up over Bull Shoals Lake. They saw a report of a meteor from the American Meteor Society early Tuesday morning and decided to check their camera. That's when they found this video of the fireball over the Ozarks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
KICK AM 1530

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy