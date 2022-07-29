Cars damaged, no injuries reported after carport collapses in Harlingen

www.krgv.com
Mission man dies from head injury after preventing SUV from leaving home
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on July 30. The DPS news release said the incident occurred at about 7:24 p.m. on Bryan Road south of 7 Mile Line north of Mission. A preliminary investigation showed a red 2021 GMC Sierra, occupied by one male driver and […]
Mission man dies from head injury after truck runs over his foot
Driver killed in San Benito three-vehicle crash identified
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend. San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The driver […]
kurv.com
Rollover Crash Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Hospitalized
A rollover wreck between Alamo and Donna claimed the life of the driver and seriously injured a passenger Sunday night. The Texas DPS says a Chevrolet Suburban was heading south on Border Road and was south of Kansas Road when the driver lost control. The SUV veered off the road into an open field and rolled. 37-year-old Guillermo Correa was found dead at the scene.
kurv.com
Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Wreck In San Benito
San Benito police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a 3-vehicle wreck that killed the driver of one of those vehicles. Police say 31-year-old Jacob Anthony Gallegos was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer late Saturday night when he plowed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Business 77 and Bonner Street. The force of the collision pushed the Jeep into a Chevrolet Traverse.
KRGV
Brush fire near Grulla High School 90% contained, officials say
Students and staff at La Grulla High School have been evacuated due to a nearby brush fire, district officials said Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, named the Mission Street 2 fire, has burned 189 acres. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 90% contained,...
KRGV
One dead after rollover crash in Hidalgo
One person died after a rollover crash early Monday morning in Hidalgo, according to Hidalgo Fire Chief Robert Rojas. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. near the 10th St. and Coma Avenue overpass. One person died in the crash. Others were taken to the hospital. The crash remains under...
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Investigating Infant’s Death
Police in Edinburg are investigating the death of an infant. Officers were called to the 13-hundred block of Prosperity Drive early Mondayy after reports of an unresponsive child. First responders performed CPR on the infant before transporting the baby to Edinburg Regional Hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the...
kurv.com
DPS Investigating Man’s Death North Of Alton
The Texas DPS is conducting a more in-depth investigation into the weekend death of a man outside of a home north of Alton. A preliminary investigation shows that early Saturday night, 48-year-old Alejandro Marquez had jumped onto a GMC Sierra pickup truck as it was backing out of the driveway of the home near Bryan Road and Highway 107.
BPD: Newborn, mom killed in rollover, driver asleep at wheel
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the names of the individuals in the rollover BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-month-old baby was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night. The Brownsville Police Department said the baby and her mother were killed in the accident after being ejected from the vehicle. At 4:25 p.m. […]
KRGV
DPS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Donna
One man died and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Donna Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue, south of FM 495 in Donna. Preliminary investigation revealed a green Chevrolet...
KRGV
DPS: Man, 48, dies after auto-pedestrian crash north of Mission
A man died at a local hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash north of Mission Saturday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Bryan Road, south of 7 Mile Line. Preliminary investigation reveals a red 2021 GMC...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
kurv.com
One Dead, One In Custody Following Gunfire Outside McAllen Business
One man is dead and another man is in custody after gunfire erupted outside of a business in McAllen Monday afternoon. Police got a call at around 3:30 from a man who stated he shot someone in self-defense. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue where they found one man dead, and took the apparent shooter into custody.
Brownsville PD searching for person of interest in car theft
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft case. A 2020 gray Nissan Sentra was taken from the 2700 block of North Frontage Road on July 10, 2022. Surveillance footage from the Gateway International Bridge captured an image of the […]
kurv.com
Suspect Charged In Death Of Man Found After Grass Fire Put Out
A local gang member remains jailed on a charge of murder in the violent death of a fellow gangmember. 27-year-old Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested and arraigned Friday, hours after firefighters discovered the body of 21-year-old Edel Galvan. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say Lopez had stabbed Galvan, then set him...
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
Man arrested on murder charge after fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to a release by McAllen Police Department. On Monday, the McAllen Police Department received a call, and the caller said he “shot […]
DPS calls on community to locate suspect in three-week-old fatal crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three weeks after the incident, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the communities help in locating the suspect in a fatal crash. A preliminary investigation by DPS revealed that at 7:49 p.m. July 10 on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission, a black Chrysler 300 with unknown […]
Docs: Man accused of placing tracking device, hidden cameras to stalk woman
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of stalking a woman was arrested by police. Orlando Javier Villarreal was arrested on one count of stalking on July 28, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral obtained copies of the criminal complaint for this case. On May 27, the victim reported being stalked by Villarreal. She […]
