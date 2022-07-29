Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia

wkdq.com
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois? The Answers May Surprise You
Before we get too deep into this, I want to make something perfectly clear. I did not write this article because I have eyes for any of my first cousins. I have been happily married for 20 years to a woman to who I have no blood relation whatsoever. Although, if you believe that we are all descended from Adam and Eve, you could argue that we are all blood-related. But, we won't go down that path. No, the reason I wrote this article is because of a graphic Reddit user, u/homesteader recently shared in the Kentucky subreddit. One that shows which states you can marry your first cousin with no stipulations, those where you can with some stipulations, and those where you absolutely cannot no matter how badly you want to. I must admit, like homesteader, I was surprised by the answers for our part of the country.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 conducted day three of operations
JACKSON , KY — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) continued operations in their third day of search and rescue efforts in the flooded counties of Southeastern Kentucky, according to a news release. On Sunday, the task force conducted search and rescue operations near the Hindman/Knott County line in Kentucky.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
Atlanta's Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state's gun laws
The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, "will no longer be taking place this year," organizers announced in a tweet Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Organizers Reportedly Pull Plug On Music Festival Due To Georgia's 'Open Carry' Gun Laws
Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands to an Atlanta park each year, was canceled when organizers apparently realized they could no longer ban guns.
Alabamians test their luck in Mississippi on $1.28 billion Mega Millions Jackpot
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WIAT) — Lottery fever continues to draw Alabamians across state borders to have a shot at winning billions of dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion, the second highest winnings in the game’s history. “Good selling for tonight,” Downtown Columbus Chevron Cashier Danny Patel said. “Alabama people here spend money on […]
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Ohio triples deployment to Eastern Kentucky disaster zone
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another 31 members of Ohio Task Force 1 will travel to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky Friday night. The request comes as disaster-response coordinators anticipate the need for additional flood rescue efforts. OH-TF1 initially deployed a 16-member team specializing in aquatic search and rescue efforts Thursday. The total deployment...
cwcolumbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
A Couple's Four Young Children Died In The Kentucky Floods
The children, ages 8, 6, 4, and 2, were killed after being swept away from their parents' grip in the deadly floods that devastated Kentucky.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3