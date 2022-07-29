Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia

Before we get too deep into this, I want to make something perfectly clear. I did not write this article because I have eyes for any of my first cousins. I have been happily married for 20 years to a woman to who I have no blood relation whatsoever. Although, if you believe that we are all descended from Adam and Eve, you could argue that we are all blood-related. But, we won't go down that path. No, the reason I wrote this article is because of a graphic Reddit user, u/homesteader recently shared in the Kentucky subreddit. One that shows which states you can marry your first cousin with no stipulations, those where you can with some stipulations, and those where you absolutely cannot no matter how badly you want to. I must admit, like homesteader, I was surprised by the answers for our part of the country.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO