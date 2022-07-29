ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand Review – a sturdy tool to prop up your iPad

By Allison McDaniel
 4 days ago
The Aluminum Desktop Stand is a terrific addition to your iPad workflow. It’s perfect for iPad users who want to prop their device up at a higher level. If you’re in the market for a new iPad accessory, you may want to check this one out…

iPad stand specifications

Satechi’s Aluminum Desktop Stand can hold a smartphone or tablet ranging from 4-inches to 13-inches. Basically, it’ll work great with any iPhone or iPad, even Android devices. It’s a bit big for an iPhone, however, that isn’t an issue. The product itself weighs one pound, 10 ounces. The stand offers adjustability at a variety of levels, making it convenient to use. I really enjoyed using this stand in addition with my 24-inch M1 iMac.

Adjustable to your liking

The stand features 180° mount and 135° base adjustable hinges. With this, it’s easy to view your iPad in either portrait or landscape orientation. Additionally, it has grip pads to protect your device against the heavy-duty aluminum; this is crucial if you’re like me and tend to scratch the back of your iPad. When not in use, you can easily fold up the product to store or take on the go.

Pair with accessories

Not sponsored, but the iPad stand works great with a Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. I’ve previously reviewed this item and found it to be the notable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It can easily sync with up to four Bluetooth devices and features a numerical keypad – you can also add a mouse to give more of a Mac-like experience. Propping my iPad up and pairing with a keyboard brings new life into my workflow.

Perfect for those who use Universal Control

For power users who take advantage of Universal Control and use their iPad as a second screen, this iPad stand will come in handy. The stand will not only keep your iPad stable, but it will offer more adjustment options, just like a monitor would. When using Universal Control, I found it to work a bit more smoothly and easier to use compared to my iPad in its keyboard case. Being at a higher level, I find it easier to see my iPad without having to adjust my own stature.

Final thoughts on the Satechi iPad stand

The Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand for iPad is a sturdy little device to hold your iPhone or iPad. As always, I’m impressed by the quality from Satechi and am eager to try more of its accessories. You can buy the Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand for $44.99 from Satechi’s website or Amazon. While it’s a bit pricey, you’re going to get not only quality but portability in this handy product.

ELECTRONICS
CELL PHONES
CELL PHONES
CELL PHONES
Instagram gets serious about streaming with OBS and Streamyard integration for desktop

Ready, set, go live! Instagram has begun testing its Live Producer feature, allowing users to go live on a desktop while using streaming software. With the Instagram Live Producer integration, streamers have the option to use more than just their phone for content. They can now use additional cameras, external microphones, and graphics, all through external software like OBS, Streamyard, Streamlabs, etc.
CELL PHONES
Netflix rolling out external subscription button for iOS users

Earlier this year, Apple began allowing “reader” apps to provide external links for customers so they can log in and pay for a subscription from outside the App Store. Now Netflix is rolling out an option in its iOS app that takes users to its website in order to finish a new Netflix subscription.
CELL PHONES
Apple @ Work Podcast: iOS 16 brings Passkey support to the enterprise

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
COMPUTERS
Apple Store Time Machine app transports you to opening day at four iconic locations with stunning detail

Ever wonder what the most iconic Apple Stores like the very first location, Apple Fifth Avenue, and Infinite Loop were like for their grand openings? Or maybe you were there and want to revisit the magic? Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber has put together his most impressive project yet, Apple Store Time Machine. It’s an amazingly immersive Mac app to experience and explore the most significant Apple Stores in incredible detail, exactly how they were on their grand openings.
CELL PHONES
How to unpair Apple Watch from iPhone

If you’re having issues, selling, or upgrading your wearable, you’ll want to unpair Apple Watch from your iPhone and probably back it up. Below we’ll look at how to unpair Apple Watch if you have your iPhone nearby and also a couple of options if you just have your watch.
CELL PHONES
