Des Moines, IA

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-3-7

(nine, three, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-1-3

(five, eight, one, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

