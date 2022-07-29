IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
3-8-0
(three, eight, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
9-3-3-7
(nine, three, three, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
5-8-1-3
(five, eight, one, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
