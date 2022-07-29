ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-14-15-30-44

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Pick Three-Midday

5-1-6, Fireball: 8

(five, one, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick Three-Evening

6-4-2, Fireball: 5

(six, four, two; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Midday

1-6-1-8, Fireball: 6

(one, six, one, eight; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

6-8-3-9, Fireball: 2

(six, eight, three, nine; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-25-28-29-36

(three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

