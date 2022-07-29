IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
07-14-15-30-44
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Pick Three-Midday
5-1-6, Fireball: 8
(five, one, six; Fireball: eight)
Pick Three-Evening
6-4-2, Fireball: 5
(six, four, two; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Midday
1-6-1-8, Fireball: 6
(one, six, one, eight; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Evening
6-8-3-9, Fireball: 2
(six, eight, three, nine; Fireball: two)
Lucky Day Lotto
03-25-28-29-36
(three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
