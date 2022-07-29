Arkansas State Troopers take Memphis murder suspect into custody at Hope

Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.

CASS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO