ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the “Pick Four-Midday” game were:

1-6-1-8, Fireball: 6

(one, six, one, eight; Fireball: six)

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds

A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning

BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
BEASON, IL
The Associated Press

Chicago teen fatally shot outside Decatur graduation party

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl from Chicago was fatally shot Sunday outside a graduation party in Decatur, authorities said. Three more people were injured. The Macon County coroner identified the teenager as T’Earra Moore. “As the party was concluding about 2 a.m. people were exiting the establishment or already in the parking lot when shots were fired. ... Ms. Moore apparently fled the parking lot where the shooting occurred and collapsed in a back lot of a nearby business,” Michael Day said. Decatur police urged the public to call (217) 424-2734 with any tips.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police announces National Night Out events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireball
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022

A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois Northwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Southern Piatt County in central Illinois Southern De Witt County in central Illinois Macon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chestnut, or 10 miles southwest of Clinton, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Clinton, Monticello, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Maroa, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Harristown, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Blue Mound, Macon, Argenta, Oreana, Niantic, Dalton City, Hammond, Weldon and Latham. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 125 and 166. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Roads and Facilities Flooding Due to Heavy Rains

August 2, 2022 – Decatur and Macon County are currently under a flash flood warning in effect until 12:30pm. The National Weather Service is advising motorists to stay off the roads as there are numerous instances of heavy flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing and multiple underpasses have been reported to be flooded out. Rainfall has already totaled nearly 3 inches with an additional 2 inches of rain expected.
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Woman Involved In July 23 High Speed Chase With Police Arrested

A Jacksonville woman involved in a high speed chase with police late last month was arrested last night. A Jacksonville Police officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle at approximately 8:30PM Saturday, July 23rd on West Morton Avenue after the officer witnessed a white Ford Edge traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound in the westbound lanes.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop.   Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop

DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police make 2nd arrest made in 2021 Christmas Eve shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve. Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police

A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Gets Prison Time For Pandemic Relief Fraud

A Springfield man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a pandemic relief loan from the government. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration. He claimed the money was to support an apparel business that had 11 workers and gross revenues of $1.2 million over the previous 12 months. But there was no such business, and Jones had no employees. In handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Jones’s actions kept that money from legitimate businesses that really needed the help.
wlds.com

SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited

One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy