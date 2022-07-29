ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

WMT Radio is 100-lets celebrate by giving back to Re-Tree Tait Cummins Park

iheart.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
600wmtradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States

They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not mention pricey)
DYERSVILLE, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
WHO 13

GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident

INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union members at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids rejected a labor contract and went on strike Monday morning. Picket lines started Monday morning outside the Ingredion plant on First Street SW. The BCTGM Local 100G rejected the latest contract offer Monday morning. Union representatives say they are negotiating pay and benefits, particularly for health coverage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery

It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
DEWITT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Steve Carpenter
98.1 KHAK

Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]

If you are looking for a fun little staycation with the family or have some guests coming into town, there's an awesome Cedar Rapids Airbnb that you may want to check out!. Let's start with the basics. The Airbnb has a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms contain king-size beds, while the other contains two sets of bunk beds, with single mattresses on the top and doubles on the bottom. There are also a couple of sofa beds in the living room. In all, the Airbnb can comfortably fit up to 12 guests.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
OXFORD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmt#Am Radio#Entertainment Center#Wmt Radio
point2homes.com

310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253

OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
OXFORD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
point2homes.com

1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003

Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Iowans who support Kari Lake

Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair

Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".

Comments / 0

Community Policy