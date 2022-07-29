WMT Radio is 100-lets celebrate by giving back to Re-Tree Tait Cummins Park

600wmtradio.iheart.com
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Iowa Man Orders His Cow A “Pup Cup” at Dairy Queen Drive-Thru
More times than I can count we have taken our dog to the local Dairy Queen to get a “Pup Cup”. I guess this Iowa guy doesn't have a dog so he took his pet cow out to DQ for the same ice cream treat. Pup Cups are...
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not mention pricey)
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
KCRG.com
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union members at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids rejected a labor contract and went on strike Monday morning. Picket lines started Monday morning outside the Ingredion plant on First Street SW. The BCTGM Local 100G rejected the latest contract offer Monday morning. Union representatives say they are negotiating pay and benefits, particularly for health coverage.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]
If you are looking for a fun little staycation with the family or have some guests coming into town, there's an awesome Cedar Rapids Airbnb that you may want to check out!. Let's start with the basics. The Airbnb has a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms contain king-size beds, while the other contains two sets of bunk beds, with single mattresses on the top and doubles on the bottom. There are also a couple of sofa beds in the living room. In all, the Airbnb can comfortably fit up to 12 guests.
KCRG.com
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs
Ten families in the Eastern Iowa town of Keystone have been told by sheriff's officials that they must get rid of their dogs. The reason? Because their dogs are either pit bulls or look like they are pit bulls. KCRG reports that the owners of the dogs were told by...
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
point2homes.com
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
KCCI.com
COVID-19 will be handled like any other sick day at University of Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online, KCRG reports. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day.
point2homes.com
1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
Sioux City Journal
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted she was fired because of her race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
iowa.media
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair
Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".
