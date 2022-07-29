Yakima Farmer's Market ending early Sunday due to heat

www.nbcrightnow.com
nbcrightnow.com
Understanding Fire Evacuation Levels
VANTAGE, Wash.- READY. SET. GO. Similar to running a race, those are the three things to remember when it comes to the different evacuation levels for fires. Level 1: This means fire danger is present and the news should be monitored for updates and any evacuation notices. Be aware of the current fire danger. Be READY.
nbcrightnow.com
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
nbcrightnow.com
Brush fire burns acres between Kennewick and Umatilla
I-82 - A brush fire burned about ten acres between Kennewick and Umatilla along I-82 early on August 1. Benton County Fire District 1 was called to the fire near E Coffin Road before 5 a.m. It was under control before 6:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently...
nbcrightnow.com
Brush fire closes part of SR 24
MATTAWA, Wash. - A brush fire has closed SR 24 at milepost 41, two miles west of Vernita Bridge. No estimated reopening is given. Avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Now 8,000 acres, 10% Contained
The Vantage Highway fire is currently expanding to the north and is now 8,000 acres and is still 10% contained. Fire activity is expected to increase around midday as temperatures and wind speeds pick up. Vantage remains under a Level 2 evacuation order: BE PREPARED to leave and be alert...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews fight fire inside Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
NACHES, Wash. - A fire is burning around the Morse Creek Trailhead, in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest outside Naches. The fire was first reported Saturday, July 30 about a mile and a half away from the Pacific Crest Trail. Crews last reported the fire at around nine acres, and they are working to keep it that size.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside police looking for shooting suspect
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers with the Sunnyside Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on August 1 to find a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the shoulder. Angel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Toppenish, was found around the 1300 block of S 6th Street before being taken to a nearby hospital. There, he was stabilized then flown to a high-level trauma center, according to SPD Commander Scott Bailey.
