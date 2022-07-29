www.hartfordschools.org
Dixwell UCC Marks Bicentennial
The nation’s oldest African American United Congregational Church is celebrating 200 years of being rooted in community service, social justice, and humanitarian efforts. The congregation, the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) on Dixwell Avenue, is planning a Sept. 24 event at the Omni Hotel to commemorate its legacy of continuous service in the Dixwell neighborhood and beyond. The celebration was postponed for nearly three years due to the pandemic; click here for tickets.
Eyewitness News
Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Families who have lost loved ones to violence gathered at Sigourney Square Park in Hartford to remember the ones they’ve lost. The community gathered with pictures and memorabilia of their loved ones whose lives got cut short due to violence. Mothers United Against Violence is...
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s Challenge to “The Birth of a Nation”
Can a movie change history? The Birth of a Nation did. The original 1915 film fomented racial bigotry and consciously distorted the history of the post-Civil War era. D. W. Griffith’s silent movie extravaganza was a technical marvel and a historic travesty. The entire second act portrays its African American characters as boorish fools or scheming sex fiends. After its initial release, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to movie houses to pay as much as $45.00 a ticket (in today’s dollars) for the three-hour spectacle. It did more than any other medium to convince the white public that Reconstruction was a swindle and a crime against white Southerners. Only months after the movie’s nationwide premiere, the Ku Klux Klan—defunct since the 19th century—reorganized in the state of Georgia.
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
'It's very, very heartbreaking.' Community remembers slain Bridgeport teen as gentle and caring friend
Zion Burton, 15, was shot to death during a party at a church hall in Fairfield.
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Eyewitness News
Southington Italian American Festival returns this weekend
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Italian American Festival is underway Friday night. The 17th annual festival has amazing Italian food, fun activities for the whole family, live music and a lot of people who just really appreciate the Italian culture. “I’m Italian so this, this festival with all the...
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Register Citizen
Police: 6 people wounded in Hartford shootings over weekend
HARTFORD — Police said six people were shot this weekend in the capital city, including a woman who was critically injured and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was one of four people injured by gunfire in the same incident on Main Street Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No one died in any of the weekend shootings, which brings the number of people who survived gun assaults in Hartford this year to 83, he said.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Celebrates 4th Annual Harry Potter Day
The magical world of Harry Potter has taken over downtown Waterbury. It's a summer tradition that brings families together to celebrate the fan-favorite franchise. The day kicked off on Friday. Like the stairs in Hogwarts castle, there was a lot of movement as the town celebrated its 4th annual Harry Potter Day.
Eyewitness News
Hartford man encourages others to start urban farming
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When you think of cities, you don’t typically think of farming. But for one man in Hartford, urban farming has had a very profound impact on his life. “It’s my getaway. It’s my meditation. This is my zen area, it’s my happy place,” said Travis Stewart.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
iheart.com
Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder
A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
