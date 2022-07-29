Kanye West Gifts A$AP Bari A New Car After Rapper Totaled His Recent One

www.bet.com
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
BET
Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces
Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Lil Durk Announces 'Break' From Music After Suffering Injury During Lollapalooza
The award-winning actress also appeared in 'The Matrix Revolutions' as the Oracle. Just three years after they tied the knot, the former couple called it quits. Nichols made her last public appearance at San Diego's Comic-Con in Dec. 2021. Jordyn Owens stars in Netflix's "Uncoupled." Russell was the NBA's first...
BET
Mase Feels Diddy Never Paid Him What He Was Worth
Through the years, former Bad Boys Records superstar Mase has expressed his disdain for Diddy. Appearing on the latest episode of Wallo and Gillie’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast, the Harlem World rapper provides another breakdown into what he feels was Puff hindering his growth and never giving him the money he deserves.
BET
Chris Rock Has ‘Moved On’ From The Oscar Slap Incident According To An Insider
The slapgate conversation continues. Last week, BET.com reported that Will Smith dropped an apology video four months after the incident occurred, sharing his reasoning for not apologizing to Chris Rock during his acceptance speech was due to being “fogged out at that point.”. Smith apologized to Rock, saying his...
BET
Chris Rock Jokes He Was ‘Smacked By Suge Smith’ After Will Releases Apology Video
Comedian Chris Rock has slowly started to work jokes about being slapped by Will Smith this April at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock is currently out on the “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.” He was on stage in Atlanta on Friday night just hours after Smith posted a lengthy video apology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Master P Announces No Limit Records Is Reuniting For A Tour This Fall
It's been 25 years since No Limit Records formed, and Master P will be reuniting with his label mates for the "No Limit Reunion Tour" with Trick Daddy as a special guest. We are bringing the fans all the hits from the No Limit catalog,” said the entrepreneur. “This...
BET
Travis Scott Slated to Take the Stage With New Las Vegas Residency
It’s a good day for fans of Travis Scott after it was announced that the rapper would be making his return to the big stage with a Las Vegas nightclub residency titled “Road to Utopia.” According to organizers, the Houston native is set to headline seven shows at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting September 17.
BET
Chris Brown Defends $1,000 Meet and Greet Price Tag
That’s his price, and he’s sticking to it. Chris Brown appears to be exhausted with people complaining that he charges $1,000 for a meet and greet with fans, as many have voiced concerns about the extravagant price. On Monday (August 1), the “Go Crazy” singer took his Instagram Stories, where he addressed the commotion while using the opportunity to take jabs at “most of these lame a– artist.”
BET
Chuck D Set To Debut Hip Hop Docuseries With PBS.
Legendary rapper Chuck D is ready to showcase Hip Hop’s story as he joined forces with PBS to bring a four-part docuseries called Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. According to the press release, the documentary will feature firsthand accounts from the culture’s most prominent and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Doechii Announces New EP And It’s Dropping This Week
Doechii just revealed that she’s got a new project dropping this Friday (August 5). Taking to her social media, the Florida rapper posted the cover artwork for the EP, titled she / her / black b*tch. While there was no tracklist to go along with the announcement, the project...
BET
Ne-Yo Issues Statement Asking For Privacy Amid Crystal Renay's Infidelity Allegations
Ne-Yo is asking for privacy from the public while he tries to work through issues with Crystal Renay after she alleged the singer had been unfaithful during their marriage. On Sunday afternoon (July 31), Ne-Yo took to Twitter, a day after Renay posted a lengthy note on Instagram, requesting that everyone give them some time.
BET
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses On Stage At Missouri Concert
The producer reacted candidly to seeing Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife robbed by masked gunmen. The comedian made a joke about "cancel culture" at the Only Headliner Allowed comedy tour at Madison Square Garden. He shared that someone hit him with their car while on a four-wheeler. "Was it...
Comments / 0