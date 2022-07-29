ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kodak Black Claims Racial Profiling Following Florida Arrest

BET
 4 days ago
Comments / 53

Independentantiblue
4d ago

if you were being racially profiled as your claim, then you would not have had expired plates and a reason to be pulled over, I don't think expired plates are a racial thing it's about a lack of common sense to drive without them up to date. you deserved what you got don't waste the courts time for bogus claims

J Kale
4d ago

So if you are a specific race you are exempt from being questioned and arrested by police now? I know I would have a lot of explaining to do if police caught me with that much drugs, no prescription and that much cash

Independentantiblue
4d ago

he's either going to end up dead or in jail he is a rapper, they all go down eventually one way or the other those are the two choices

Related
105.5 The Fan

Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says

The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Profiling#Drug Test#Racial Injustice#Celebrities#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Florida Highway Patrol
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LiveScience

19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid

Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Fox News

Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet

A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
FLORIDA STATE

