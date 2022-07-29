Kodak Black Claims Racial Profiling Following Florida Arrest

www.bet.com
Independentantiblue
4d ago
if you were being racially profiled as your claim, then you would not have had expired plates and a reason to be pulled over, I don't think expired plates are a racial thing it's about a lack of common sense to drive without them up to date. you deserved what you got don't waste the courts time for bogus claims
Reply(3)
40
J Kale
4d ago
So if you are a specific race you are exempt from being questioned and arrested by police now? I know I would have a lot of explaining to do if police caught me with that much drugs, no prescription and that much cash
Reply(1)
21
Independentantiblue
4d ago
he's either going to end up dead or in jail he is a rapper, they all go down eventually one way or the other those are the two choices
Reply(1)
13
Related
Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says
The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
Woman who once claimed to be a Miami-Dade cop has been accused of molestation in Florida
Five years ago, Diana Elizabeth Guevara shared a story with the media: She claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer who underwent several gender affirmation surgeries at a new LGBTQ clinic at the University of Miami. But Guevara has now made headlines for something else. She was arrested earlier...
Judge Orders Kodak Black To Take Random Drug Tests, Banned From Drinking While Out On Bond
Kodak Black has been ordered to submit to random drug tests and report to a court official multiple times a month following his recent arrest, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Kodak’s new case in Florida imposed a strict set of rules that Kodak must follow.
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws
Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
NBC News
Watch: Video shows Taco Bell employee pouring scalding water on two customers in Dallas
NBC News obtained an edited compilation of surveillance video from the plaintiffs' attorneys of an incident at a Taco Bell in Dallas. The footage captured the moment a Taco Bell employee poured scalding hot water on two customers in Texas, according to a lawsuit.July 23, 2022.
13-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights Off Alligator Attack Near Boat Dock
A 13-year-old girl survived an attack from an alligator on Sunday, July 24 in Hardee County, Florida. Briann Morr was swimming at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs when she heard something enter the water. She shared her story with NBC-2 out of Fort Myers. “I turn around because...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
SFGate
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet
A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
thecomeback.com
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with three felonies after allegedly attacking girlfriend
NBA star forward Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was supposed to make a lot of money this offseason but has thrown all of that way for a huge mistake that could cost him his entire career. Bridges is being charged with three felony counts of domestic violence and child...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Arrested In Florida With 31 Oxycodone Pills + At Least $50K In His Car
Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Kodak Black is reportedly in trouble with the law again. According to TMZ, the Pompano Beach native was arrested on Friday (July 15) as he was cruising Ft. Lauderdale in a Dodge Durango, which police believed had a little too much tint. Once Kodak was...
Woman stole $52K in watches, items from man she met at Fort Lauderdale bar, police say
After a night out with a red-headed woman he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar, a man woke up the next day, alone, drugged and missing thousands of dollars worth of watches, cash and other items, police said. Stolen: A $40,000 Rolex he was wearing, a $10,000 Breitling watch, an...
